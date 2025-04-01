Newspaper icon
Investment

HMC Capital to launch new private equity vehicle

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 1 APR 2025   12:17PM

Building on its success, HMC Capital will relaunch the HMC Capital Partners Fund I with an expanded mandate.

HMC Capital Partners Fund I (HMCCP Fund I) - predominantly targeting listed investments up to 10 positions - delivered more than 55% net returns in 2024, and returned 35% p.a. since its inception in 31 August 2022.

Following a review, the trustees of HMCCP Fund I wanted to re-weight future investment into unlisted opportunities, as well as listed entities where HMC sees growth and potential for corporate M&A activity in the upcoming strategy, relaunching the strategy as HMC Capital Partners Fund II (HMCCP Fund II).

The review concluded that the strategy should target a concentrated portfolio rather than diversifying and expand its mandate to invest in unlisted assets to arbitrage the public and private markets.

Subsequently, the proposed changes will increase the performance fee hurdle from 7% to 9% and turn the open-ended structure into a closed-end structure.

Meanwhile, HMC has also declared an interim FY25 distribution totalling around $300 million, and as the largest investor of the fund, HMC will receive a distribution of $150 million in mid-April and will retain an ongoing investment valued at circa $230 million, HMC said.

The realised gains were significantly contributed by the fund's investments in Sigma Healthcare and Ingenia Communities.

Following the distribution, HMCCP Fund I will have an excess of $100 million to fund future investments.

HMC managing director and chief executive David Di Pilla said the firm is excited about the restructure of the fund.

"HMC Capital Partners Fund I has proven our ability to deliver outsized and uncorrelated returns for investors by applying a private equity mindset to investing in listed equities," Di Pilla said.

"We have reined the strategy and structure of Fund II to maximise potential returns for investors. It will target out highest conviction investments in a more traditional closed-end private equity fund structure."

