HMC Capital progresses re-tenancy of Healthscope hospitals

HMC Capital said it is in "advanced discussions" to re-tenant its portfolio of Healthscope hospitals as the latter struggles to manage its debt.

ASX-listed HMC flagged in an investor presentation this morning that it continues talks with multiple alternative hospital operators to re-tenant the facilities, and fears that Healthscope may enter receivership or administration.

The hospitals sit within HMC's HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (ASX: HCW) and Healthcare and Life Sciences Unlisted Fund (UHF).

In 2023, the group acquired the Healthscope hospitals for $1.2 billion. NYSE-listed Medical Properties Trust offloaded all its interest to HMC in the 11 private hospitals leased to Healthscope.

In early March, HCW and UHF issued breach notices to Healthscope for failing to pay rent due for the month.

"Part payment of the rent has been received. HCW and UHF will enforce their legal rights and seek to replace Healthscope's tenancies with other hospital operators in the event the breaches are not remedied," HMC said.

Healthscope in response said it "entered into short-term forbearance arrangements with the requisite majority of its senior lenders. The arrangements are in place until May."

"These arrangements provide time and enhanced liquidity for Healthscope to focus on agreeing a longer-term solution for the business with its key stakeholders," the private hospital and medical centre operator said.

As such, Healthscope will commence preparations for a potential sale of the business and concurrently engage in broader restructure discussions with its key stakeholders.

"This forbearance provides stability of ongoing operations, and a greater likelihood of a longer-term solution in the best interests of all stakeholders... Having achieved these milestones we will also re-engage with the HMC managed entities and invite HMC to participate in discussions on longer-term solutions that ensure relevant hospitals can sustainably operate," Healthscope said.

HMC said in this morning's update that Healthscope has part paid rent for March and April 2025. "HCW and UHF have termination and cross default rights in the event of any continued and persisting breaches of the lease by the tenant," HMC said.

Beating the BGH Capital-AustralianSuper consortium, Brookfield acquired Healthscope in 2019 for about $5.7 billion, which then shortly delisted from the ASX.

Healthscope currently has a network of 38 hospitals nationwide.