Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

HMC Capital progresses re-tenancy of Healthscope hospitals

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 6 MAY 2025   12:30PM

HMC Capital said it is in "advanced discussions" to re-tenant its portfolio of Healthscope hospitals as the latter struggles to manage its debt.

ASX-listed HMC flagged in an investor presentation this morning that it continues talks with multiple alternative hospital operators to re-tenant the facilities, and fears that Healthscope may enter receivership or administration.

The hospitals sit within HMC's HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (ASX: HCW) and Healthcare and Life Sciences Unlisted Fund (UHF).

In 2023, the group acquired the Healthscope hospitals for $1.2 billion. NYSE-listed Medical Properties Trust offloaded all its interest to HMC in the 11 private hospitals leased to Healthscope.

In early March, HCW and UHF issued breach notices to Healthscope for failing to pay rent due for the month.

"Part payment of the rent has been received. HCW and UHF will enforce their legal rights and seek to replace Healthscope's tenancies with other hospital operators in the event the breaches are not remedied," HMC said.

Healthscope in response said it "entered into short-term forbearance arrangements with the requisite majority of its senior lenders. The arrangements are in place until May."

"These arrangements provide time and enhanced liquidity for Healthscope to focus on agreeing a longer-term solution for the business with its key stakeholders," the private hospital and medical centre operator said.

As such, Healthscope will commence preparations for a potential sale of the business and concurrently engage in broader restructure discussions with its key stakeholders.

"This forbearance provides stability of ongoing operations, and a greater likelihood of a longer-term solution in the best interests of all stakeholders... Having achieved these milestones we will also re-engage with the HMC managed entities and invite HMC to participate in discussions on longer-term solutions that ensure relevant hospitals can sustainably operate," Healthscope said.

HMC said in this morning's update that Healthscope has part paid rent for March and April 2025. "HCW and UHF have termination and cross default rights in the event of any continued and persisting breaches of the lease by the tenant," HMC said.

Beating the BGH Capital-AustralianSuper consortium, Brookfield acquired Healthscope in 2019 for about $5.7 billion, which then shortly delisted from the ASX.

Healthscope currently has a network of 38 hospitals nationwide.

Read more: HealthscopeHCWUHFHMC CapitalHealthCo HealthcareBrookfieldLife Sciences Unlisted FundMedical Properties Trust
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

HMC Capital to launch new private equity vehicle
HMC Capital boosts AUM by 45% to $19bn
ASX bleeds $41bn from delistings
Bain Capital bids for Insignia Financial
HMC Capital makes $950m acquisition
HMC Capital launches DigiCo REIT
HMC Capital makes $400m acquisition
Payton Capital eyes 'extensive growth', hires four
HMC Capital makes $2bn acquisition
VFMC fills new head of asset classes role

Editor's Choice

Platinum to lose $1bn mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Platinum Investment Management is set to lose a sizeable institutional mandate at the end of the week.

First Sentier Investors names chief financial officer

ELIZA BAVIN
First Sentier appointed a new chief financial and strategy officer, set to take over the role in late May.

NZ Super recognised for two decades of outperformance

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The New Zealand Superannuation Fund is the world's best-performing sovereign wealth fund over the past 20 years.

Magellan sees $1bn monthly outflows

ELIZA BAVIN
Magellan has sustained another blow, reporting monthly outflows of $1 billion, however its partnership with Vinva Investment Management gave AUM a boost.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Philip Miall

Philip Miall

HEAD OF MULTI-SECTOR PRIVATE DEBT
QIC LIMITED
QIC head of private debt Australia Phil Miall's nearly 30 years' experience covers every corner of the credit market. He shares why active management is critical in the asset class and what he's learned during periods of tumult. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media