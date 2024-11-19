HESTA to pay members impacted by COVID revaluations

HESTA has agreed to make payments to two cohorts of members impacted by valuation decisions made by the fund in March 2020.

APRA said in March 2020, HESTA made downwards adjustments to five single sector Choice options invested in unlisted assets but did not adjust other options with exposure to the same underlying unlisted assets - including HESTA's MySuper option - until one week later.

APRA was concerned that the fund's decision making processes for out-of-cycle revaluations of unlisted assets were not adequate for the deteriorating market conditions faced by superannuation trustees in March 2020.

In addition, APRA said it was concerned that HESTA's valuation decision in March 2020 was unfair to members who switched from an adjusted single sector options to unadjusted options within that week and members who were issued units in the unadjusted options during the relevant week.

"In one instance, a member who switched investments from the adjusted Choice options to the unadjusted MySuper option during the week in question was approximately $17,000 worse off," APRA said.

"APRA has engaged extensively with HESTA on this matter, including supervision activities to oversee strengthening of HESTA's policies and procedures around unlisted asset valuation decisions."

The regulator commenced a formal investigation into the issue in January 2024, but said it would now close the investigation.

"In light of HESTA's decision to make payments to affected members to make them good, and improvements to HESTA's valuation policies and procedures, APRA has decided to close its investigation without further action," APRA said.

A HESTA spokesperson said the fund had been in discussions with APRA around adjustments to the number of units some members acquired in certain investment options during the period.

"Upon further analysis, HESTA has determined that an adjustment to the number of units issued at the time be made for some members. There have been no findings of breaches or contraventions of the law. The median value of the adjustment will be around $17," the spokesperson said.

"This adjustment considers the difference in the value of units issued to these members at the time and investment earnings that would have subsequently accrued. Current members impacted by this adjustment will automatically receive the adjustment through their account and exited members will receive the equivalent dollar value of units via the ATO."

HESTA said the adjustment would occur in the coming weeks and current impacted members will be separately notified.

In March 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying market correction temporarily wiped out nearly $290 billion from Australia's superannuation sector. Many super funds lost between 10% and 14% as equity markets plunged.

In response, some of the nation's biggest super funds revalued their unlisted assets to give members an up-to-date understanding of how COVID-19 was hitting their retirement savings.

Some notable moves came from AustralianSuper - which cut the value of its unlisted assets to the tune of 7.5% on average, leading to a 2.2% reduction to the fund's $126 billion balanced option - and Hostplus which devalued assets within its property and infrastructure portfolios by a range of 7.5%-10%.

In June 2024, APRA said there was room for improvement when it comes to trustees' oversight of unlisted asset valuations, finding many super fund boards don't question valuations.

In a letter to RSEs, APRA reminded super funds of the need to have a robust asset valuation governance framework.