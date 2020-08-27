NEWS
Heine family sells Netwealth shares
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 27 AUG 2020   12:44PM

The Heine family took advantage of Netwealth's strong results and buoyant share price yesterday to sell down about $76 million worth of shares in the company -- a tiny sliver of their expansive holding.

The sale of 5.5 million shares was across two private investment companies - Heine Brothers Pty Ltd, where Michael Heine and his two sons are the shareholders, and Leslie Heine Pty Ltd where Leslie Heine is the only shareholder.

The family still has over 135 million shares in Netwealth after the sale.

Yesterday's sell down translates into payouts of about $24.3 million for Michael Heine and about $12 million for Matt Heine, who work together as joint managing directors of Netwealth. The share of Michael Heine's other son, Nick Heine, who is not involved in the business, will also have been about $12 million, according to ASIC documents for Heine Brothers Pty Ltd.

Leslie Heine, meanwhile, is the only shareholder in his private investment company and would have received about $27.8 million from the sale of 2 million (of the 5.5 million) NWL shares attributed to him in company filings.

"There is nothing untoward in the sale. The stock has done incredibly well since the IPO, they are still big believers in the business, they still have a very significant shareholding, and they sold it post results where they are allowed a window to sell some stock," IFM Investors investment director, active equities Reuben De Barros said.

Netwealth last Tuesday posted underlying NPAT of $43.8 million for FY20 and gave guidance for $8 billion (or about 25% higher) funds under administration for FY21.

The stock rallied strongly, rising over 8% after the results. It continued to rise the next day, closing at $14.24.

