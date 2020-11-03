NEWS
Investment
Healthcare dominates impact investing: American Century
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 3 NOV 2020   12:01PM

In the wake of the pandemic impact investors in the United States and United Kingdom have continued to focus their attention on prioritising healthcare, new research shows.

American Century Investments latest study reveals the disparity of responses from investors in the United States, United Kingdom and Germany.

Around a third of investors in the US and UK specified healthcare/diseases prevention and cures as the cause that matters most to them.

German investors however, responded with environment and sustainability as their first preference followed by improved education, mitigating poverty and racial equity and social justice.

American Century vice president, head of ESG and investment stewardship Guillaume Mascotto said even though healthcare ranked lower in Germany, the pandemic has put the spotlight on health.

"In any case, our ESG team interpreted the results as an elevation of the social ("S pillar") within the ESG trilogy," he said.

In terms of impact investing in general, 60% of millennials in US and 64% in the UK found the concept appealing, compared to 45% in Germany.

For Generation X (ages 39-54) it is appealing to 64% of investors in the US, 50% in the UK and 36% in Germany.

But with baby boomers this was much lower with just 46% in the US, 34% in the UK and 26% in Germany.

Interestingly, when asked about considerations when making investments respondents in all three countries noted impact on society as the last factor while return on investments, risks, fees and length of the investment were the most important factors.

