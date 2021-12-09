NEWS
Superannuation

Half of all super products cut fees: Data

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 9 DEC 2021   12:37PM

Almost half of all superannuation products have seen their fees cut in the last 12 months while 5% of products' fees dropped more than once.

Recent analysis of 463 superannuation fund product disclosure statements by Rainmaker Information found 48% of products decreased their fees since October 2020.

The analysis also shows that 5% of products decreased fees multiple times during the period.

The September quarter saw 159 products update their PDSs - more than the previous quarters. Of these, 21% increased fees, 25% decreased fees and 54% made no change to fees.

The September quarter also had the lowest proportion of products reducing fees. To compare, the March 2021 quarter saw 56% of products cut fees while just 16% increased them.

"In terms of the individual fee components, despite other research showing institutional investment fees in Australia to be dropping fast to record lows, these super funds are increasing theirs," the research states.

"Indeed, for the funds that raised fees, 90% of these involved investment fees going up."

Previous research by Rainmaker shows default MySuper fees have dropped to an average of 1%.

In the last decade, super fees have fallen by a quarter, with about half of the action taking place in the last three years alone.

Six in 10 default MySuper products reduced fees in 2020/21, with fees now averaging 1% overall. The average default MySuper product now charges 1.08%, down from 1.13% the previous year.

The total expense ratio for not-for-profit and retail funds is now 1.07% and 1.08%, respectively. There is also no difference in the total fee ratio for single strategy and lifecycle products.

Read more: MySuperRainmaker Information
