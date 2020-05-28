Grow Super co-founder in alleged betting scandal

The co-founder of Grow Super, a fund marketed to millennials, has resigned, allegedly as a result of his involvement in an NRL betting scandal.

Grow Super co-founder and chief executive Joshua Wilson has stepped down from his role due to the alleged involvement of his other company, StatEdge, in suspicious betting activity.

"On 22 May 2020 Josh Wilson resigned from his position as chief executive officer of Grow Super. He has had no further commercial involvement with our staff or clients and is no longer a director of any Grow related entities," a spokesperson for the fund told Financial Standard.

"Given the recent police action concerning a former senior staff member we are conducting our own review into any potential association between Grow and the business and people under investigation. Two employees have stepped aside pending the result of this."

Grow did not name the other two employees who have stepped aside.

A spokesperson for NSW Police Force confirmed that two men, aged 29 and 31, were charged in relation to Strike Force Mirrabei.

"Police will allege in court that the men placed bets on the 2019 Dally M Coach of the Year Award winner with prior knowledge of the result," NSW Police Force said.

"It will also be alleged that they shared information with other individuals, who in turn placed bets with various betting agencies."

The men have been charged with using insider information to bet on the Dally M award and possessing insider information communicated to others to bet on the event. They are due to appear in court in August.

The NRL Integrity Unit reported suspicious betting activity on the award to the police in November last year. The Organised Crime Squad's Casino and Racing Unit then established Strike Force Mirrabei.

StatEdge, which Wilson described on his LinkedIn as a sports technology company, worked with the NRL to manage its team lists and team changes data. It also managed the voting for the Dally M awards.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the two men charged are Wilson and StatEdge general manager Ben Trevisiol.

The charges were laid following searches of residences in Paddington and Waterloo and a business premise in Surry Hills.

Both StatEdge and Grow Super have offices in Surry Hills. The spokesperson for Grow Super clarified that the two do not currently share an office.

"For a period from 2018 to mid-2019, Grow Super subleased a space to several businesses, one being StatEdge. Grow Super has not shared premises with StatEdge since May 2019," the spokesperson said.

Social media accounts for StatEdge have been taken down, as have Facebook and Instagram accounts for Grow Super. Wilson has removed any mention of Grow from his LinkedIn profile, though his role as chief executive of StatEdge remains.

Grow Super has also taken down the leadership team page on its website.

IOOF, which is a minority shareholder in Grow Super with a director on the board, said it was satisfied with the fund's handling of the situation.

"IOOF has been kept informed in an appropriate and timely manner of the situation in relation to Mr Wilson and StatEdge," a spokesperson said.

"We believe the actions of management and Mr Wilson's in relation to his resignation from the board of DSMJ and as chief executive of Grow Super has been appropriate."

OneVue, owner of Diversa Trustees which is the trustee for Grow Super, declined to comment.

Financial Standard previously reported that Grow Super was looking for a buyer for its approximately $39 million in superannuation assets with that transfer expected to go through this year.

"We are having a couple of active discussions with other superannuation funds and expect to finalise the divestment by early 2020 through a successor fund transfer," Wilson told Financial Standard in December last year.

The spokesperson for Grow added that current clients and client activity are now being led by Mathew Keeley as managing director and Peter Savage as chief executive of Grow Admin.

Strike Force Mirrabei's investigations into the matter are ongoing.