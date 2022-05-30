Green ETFs on the up and up: AUSIEX

Data from AUSIEX shows the trading value of direct equities and ETFs associated with sustainability themes has increased by 134% since January 2019.

In terms of popularity, hydrogen investments are the most popular green sector across all generations, representing 80% of all ESG-related trades placed between 2019 and now. Battery and clean technology stocks are also popular, particularly with older investors.

In total dollar value, trading in climate and ESG-related securities during the first five months of 2022 has nearly equalled the entire year of 2019. To date, $1.04 billion has been traded compared to $1.26 billion traded in 2019.

AUSIEX chief executive Eric Blewitt said that while trading volume was highest in November 2021, around the time of COP26 in Glasgow, strong momentum continues.

"2021 was the biggest year thus far with nearly $3 billion worth of trades in ESG-related securities - this was more than a $1 billion increase on 2020," Blewitt said.

"This year, against a backdrop of rising inflation, monthly ESG trading figures have not been as high as 2021 but are still well over 100 times higher than in 2019."

According to Blewitt, ETFs are the preferred method of ESG-related investing for Millennials and Generation Z.

"A large portion of the trading by these generations has been in ETFs such as BetaShares' FAIR and ETHI and we are seeing a raft of new ESG-related investment opportunities coming into the market", Blewitt said.

On the other hand, Generation X and Boomers are more likely to invest in shares, which may suggest they are seeking to directly influence or support specific ESG-related company activities.

"COP 26 affirmed the leading role the private sector will need to play to help reduce global warming," he said.

"Given this, as well as the likelihood of greater focus on climate action as a result of the recent federal election, it is likely Australian investors' interest in 'green' securities will grow even more dramatically."

AUSIEX identified that investors' voting preferences also mirror their investing preferences, with those in suburbs that saw a teal independent win in the recent election also showing strong ESG support.

Trading data from 1 January 2021 (when Climate 200 activity commenced) to May 2022 shows that ESG-related trading by investors living in the nine teal seats was 14% of overall trading volume and 16% of overall trading value, AUSIEX said.

Seats by teal candidates contained on average 200% more investors trading ESG-related securities.

"This is an interesting observation and seems to suggest that Australians are using their power as investors to express their values, not just investing in green sectors for potential return," Blewitt said.