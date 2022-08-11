Newspaper icon
GQG Partners net revenue jumps 21.3%

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 11 AUG 2022   12:53PM

GQG Partners (GQG) has reported a 21.3% jump in its net revenue, up US$222.7 million from US$183.5 million last year.

In its mid-year financial results for the period ending June 2022, it reported a 2.4% increase in funds under management (FUM) sitting at US$86.7 billion from US$84.7 billion.

The asset manager also declared a 14.4% loss to its net income after tax, down US$123.3 million from US$146.4 million.

GQG chief executive Tim Carver said during the first six months of the year, the firm had positive net inflows of US$6.3 billion despite a challenging market environment with continued industry outflows and overall negative market returns.

Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

"Our peak month-end FUM was $94.6 billion, occurring in May, after a significant decline in markets in June, we ended the period with $86.7 billion," he explained.

"Net operating income increased 18.3% to US$174.2 million during the same period from US$147.2 million during the first half of 2021, reflecting the increase in average funds under management partially offset by an increase in expenses as GQG continues to invest in talent and overall business activities."

North. Helping you get more out of your business.

Carver said the financial results were driven in large part by its investment performance over the long term.

"As at the end of June 2022, our strategies continued to provide solid long-term performance as compared to their benchmarks, which we believe provides the underpinnings for continued business success," he said.

Its chief investment officer Rajiv Jain added: "The outperformance GQG has delivered our clients across all of our core strategies since inception, has helped produce a strong set of results for 1H2022."

In addition, GQG announced three of its senior investment analysts previously designated as deputy portfolio managers for its four core strategies were elevated to the position of portfolio manager alongside Jain.

An issued statement said: "We continue to offer what we believe are very attractive fees relative to our competition. Our weighted average management fee for the six months ended June 30 was 47.6bps, lower than 49.6bps for the first half of 2021."

"Furthermore, less than 3% of our revenues for the first half of this year were derived from performance fees, as opposed to asset-based fees, which we believe will be more stable in periods of market volatility. In addition, although markets have experienced significant volatility since the beginning of 2022 our funds under management have remained broadly stable."

