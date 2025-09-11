GQG FUM rises $1bn in face of continued outflows

GQG has seen funds under management (FUM) rise $1 billion from $166.6 billion in July to $167.6 billion in August.

This comes despite outflows of $1.8 billion during the month - of which $1.4 billion was a result of investments in US equities.

In July, GQG revealed assets had hit a record high of US$172.4 billion despite some "short-term relative underperformance".

"We have continued to position our portfolios defensively, and as a result, we saw relative underperformance across all strategies as compared to their respective benchmarks during the quarter," GQG told investors.

The fund manager said it would continue to be defensively positioned with the goal of protecting client capital amid valuations and macro-economic volatility.

In the March quarter, GQG slashed its consumer discretionary and information technology holdings to reposition for the "extraordinary market volatility" after US tariffs were rolled out.

GQG also scaled back holdings in communication services, materials and industrials across all four flagship strategies, but not to the extent that it undercut tech and consumer discretionary investments.

Despite the volatility, GQG will be a new addition to the S&P/ASX 100 index prior to the open on September 22.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said the changes in the indices came because of the September quarterly review.