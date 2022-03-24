NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Government vows support for SMEs, self-funded retirees

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 24 MAR 2022   12:32PM

Small business owners and self-funded retirees will get a boost out of the upcoming Federal Budget, with the government pledging to lower uplift rates, digitalise trust income reporting and improving the pay-as-you-go (PAYG) system.

Announced yesterday, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the GDP uplift rate that applies to PAYG instalments and GST instalments will be lowered to 2% for the 2022-23 financial year. Normally, the rate is set at 10%.

"A lower uplift rate will mean lower instalments, delivering $1.85 billion in cash flow support for 2.3 million small to medium businesses, sole traders and individuals with passive income (including some self-funded retirees) that are eligible to use the instalment amount method," Frydenberg said.

Companies will also be allowed to calculate PAYG instalments based on financial performance. If performance declines, then companies may be able to get refunds of instalments that are paid automatically.

This measure is initially expected to support over 500,000 companies with PAYG instalment obligations, and new systems to implement the measure should be in place by 31 December 2023, Frydenberg said.

The government has said it will also facilitate sharing of single touch payroll data with State and Territory governments on an ongoing basis to cater for pre-filling payroll tax returns, with the government's IT system upgrade to support this expected to be completed by late 2023.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

"This will facilitate further investments by States and Territories in their own systems to improve lodgement accuracy, reduce compliance costs and save time for the approximately 170,000 businesses that have payroll tax reporting obligations," Frydenberg said.

New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia, South Australia, Queensland and Australian Capital Territory are already participating in a trial data transfer to understand how STP data can deliver benefits to their payroll-tax clients, he noted.

Meanwhile, by mid-2024 systems will be developed to ensure all trusts have the option to lodge income tax returns electronically.

"Digitalising the reporting of trustee and beneficiary obligations will reduce errors and processing times and create capacity to pre-fill beneficiaries' tax returns," Frydenberg said.

There are just under one million trusts and around 1.8 million beneficiaries in the Australian tax system, the Treasurer said, and this will enable digital lodgment for up to 30,000 trusts currently lodge by paper.

More measures for SMEs are expected to be announced in the Federal Budget next Tuesday.

Editor's note: The 2022/23 Federal Budget will be covered in detail by Financial Standard, with a dedicated newsletter on the night.

Read more: Federal BudgetJosh FrydenbergFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Childcare key to super gap
Government adds to FRAA leadership
Pendal executive to join crypto firm
AvSuper names insurer, premiums rise
Coterie invests in wealth platform
Mirae to launch local ETF suite
MAX Awards 2022: Nominations open
Proxy advice reforms defeated
AIST, MetLife tackle underinsurance issue
Quay unveils currency hedged fund

Editor's Choice

Practice valuations to normalise: Report

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
Financial advice practice valuations are expected to regulate this year and will continue to trade at a premium, so long as financing terms remain favourable.

Equity Trustees wins Hejaz mandate

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:32PM
Hejaz Asset Management has appointed Equity Trustees as responsible entity of three new Sharia-compliant funds.

Mercer promotes three to partner

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:21PM
Mercer has promoted three in the Pacific region to partner level.

UniSuper makes venture capital play

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:20PM
UniSuper, the $106 billion industry fund, has made an investment with a venture capital fund manager.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jim McKay

MANAGING DIRECTOR
WARAKIRRI ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From Hobart to Melbourne and across the nation, Warakirri Asset Management managing director Jim McKay is sowing the seeds and reaping the rewards of Australia's prosperous agricultural industry. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.