Government to double tax for high super balances

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 28 FEB 2023   6:07PM

The government will double the concessional tax rate for superannuation balances over $3 million, affecting 80,000 people or 0.5% of super accounts.

Commencing 2025/26, superannuation earnings in the accumulation phase that exceed $3 million will face an increased concessional tax rate of 30%, twice the current 15% rate.

According to the latest Tax Expenditures and Insight Statement, superannuation tax breaks, valued at $50 billion a year, mostly go to high income earners. The cost of these concessions is projected to exceed the cost of the Age Pension by 2050.

Further, over 55% of the benefit derived by superannuation tax breaks on earnings are enjoyed by the wealthiest 20% of income earners, with the top 10% receiving 39% of the total benefits.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said: "Before long the cost of these tax concessions will be more than the cost of the aged pension itself and we want to make sure it's sustainable."

The tax break reform will strengthen the superannuation systems sustainability, the reduction in tax breaks generating $2 billion in revenue in its first year, he said.

Though Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor called the additional taxes to superannuation another broken election promise from the government.

The Prime Minister and Treasurer's decision to impose taxes on superannuation is a departure from their earlier commitment not to do so, Taylor said.

"It's clear that Labor is prepared to break a promise to change more tax," he added.

Meanwhile, Chalmers alluded that achieving a more sustainable system would require a clear definition of the objective of superannuation.

Last week, as previously reported by Financial Standard, the government released a draft objective for superannuation to "preserve savings to deliver income for a dignified retirement, alongside government support, in an equitable and sustainable way."

The proposed objective garnered mostly positive reactions from industry bodies and industry funds.

At the ASFA conference last week, Taylor expressed that Coalition also supports the idea of establishing an objective for super, but perhaps not in its current iteration.

"It's essential that that objective does not stray from super's primary purpose, or lead to mission creep," Taylor said.

