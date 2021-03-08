Government retirement modelling leaves women behind: ISA

Government retirement modelling does not consider the interrupted careers of women, according to research by Industry Super Australia (ISA).

The research, which analysed two decades of Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) Survey, found three-quarters of women are unlikely to retire having received a full 40 years of super contributions.

However, ISA said, key government modelling assumes everyone retires with four decades of super.

"For the bottom fifth of female wage earners there is less than a 5% chance they will receive super for 40 years. Across all income percentiles women average just 30.1 years of contributions, the male average is 36.2 years," ISA said.

ISA said the analysis highlights a flaw in the Retirement Income Review base case modelling which assumes everyone receives 40 years of super contributions - leading to overestimates in retirement balances.

"The Retirement Income Review's findings are being waved around by politicians to claim legislated increases in the Super Guarantee (SG) are unnecessary and should be cut or used for other purposes," ISA said.

ISA's research also accounts for those who fall into the $450 monthly threshold trap - when super is not paid to an employee who earns less than $450 a month.

"Women are far more likely to have multiple part-time jobs - which may all fall below the super contribution payment threshold. This threshold should be abolished," it said.

A recent retirement survey, commissioned by ISA, found that on average women spend 12 years less in the full-time workforce than men.

ISA said the time away from work is having a dramatic impact on women's super balances.

Previous ISA research shows that men have $282 billion more than women in their super funds.

ISA strategic engagement director Gemma Pinnell said it is time to bridge the gender gap in Australian retirement savings.

"More women than men are likely to receive a super guarantee increase, so lifting the rate is a crucial part of the solution," Pinnell said.

"And until we fix inequities in the super system, like the outdated $450 threshold, we will continue to see women retiring with balances that are persistently lower than men."

ISA deputy chief executive Matt Linden said: "Modelling based on wrong assumptions has real life ramifications, some wish to use the Retirement Income Review's findings to cut super for millions who otherwise wouldn't save enough for retirement."

"This would be a terrible outcome as a more realistic working life pattern shows the current super rate is not adequate for most women to fund a secure retirement."