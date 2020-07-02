Gordon Brothers appoints Aussie executive

The global asset and investment advisory firm has named a head of Australian valuations, as it sees its local business grow.

Brendan Smyth will lead the Australian valuations team, facilitating a high-touch and targeted service to local clients.

Gordon Brothers first launched its Australian operations in 2017, providing assistance to private equity firms, asset-based lenders and with mergers and acquisitions.

He will provide comprehensive asset valuations to the restructuring/insolvency sector and lending community, including asset-based lenders, private equity firms, corporate management teams, investment funds and professional advisors.

Gordon Brothers said Smyth becomes a key member of the global valuations management team, which is rounded out by European valuation team lead Scott Fuller and global valuations president Chris Carmosino.

Gordon Brothers head of Australia Tim Stewart said: "We are excited that Brendan has joined Gordon Brothers as he brings unique experience and a honed skillset to grow the valuations practice."

"This further cements our ability to provide a broad product offering to the Australian market and deliver appraisals for plant and equipment, retail and commercial inventory assets."

Also commenting, Carmosino said: "As a longtime advisor to a wide range of companies seeking complex asset valuations across Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Asia, Brendan is well-suited to steer our Australian valuations business to its next phase of growth."

"He has deep experience in retail, consumer, and industrial inventory, and his time already spent directing appraisals in Australia gives him a firm grasp of the issues facing that market."

Gordon Brothers is the largest appraiser in the world serving the commercial finance industry and maintains valuation practices across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Australia.