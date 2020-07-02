NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Gordon Brothers appoints Aussie executive
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 2 JUL 2020   11:12AM

The global asset and investment advisory firm has named a head of Australian valuations, as it sees its local business grow.

Brendan Smyth will lead the Australian valuations team, facilitating a high-touch and targeted service to local clients.

Gordon Brothers first launched its Australian operations in 2017, providing assistance to private equity firms, asset-based lenders and with mergers and acquisitions.

He will provide comprehensive asset valuations to the restructuring/insolvency sector and lending community, including asset-based lenders, private equity firms, corporate management teams, investment funds and professional advisors.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Market Volatility Centre - Tools to Help Stay the Course

Gordon Brothers said Smyth becomes a key member of the global valuations management team, which is rounded out by European valuation team lead Scott Fuller and global valuations president Chris Carmosino.

Gordon Brothers head of Australia Tim Stewart said: "We are excited that Brendan has joined Gordon Brothers as he brings unique experience and a honed skillset to grow the valuations practice."

"This further cements our ability to provide a broad product offering to the Australian market and deliver appraisals for plant and equipment, retail and commercial inventory assets."

Also commenting, Carmosino said: "As a longtime advisor to a wide range of companies seeking complex asset valuations across Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Asia, Brendan is well-suited to steer our Australian valuations business to its next phase of growth."

"He has deep experience in retail, consumer, and industrial inventory, and his time already spent directing appraisals in Australia gives him a firm grasp of the issues facing that market."

Gordon Brothers is the largest appraiser in the world serving the commercial finance industry and maintains valuation practices across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Australia.

Read more: Gordon BrothersBrendan SmithChris CarmosinoScott FullerTim Stewart
VIEW COMMENTS
Editor's Choice
Perpetual wins government fund mandate
KANIKA SOOD
A new fund from the federal government has appointed a Perpetual subsidiary as its trustee while a consortium of global managers has won the investment management mandate.
AMP Life awards mandate post acquisition
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A trustee has been appointed to AMP Life's superannuation funds, which hold more than $7 billion, following the sale of AMP Life to Resolution Life.
ClearView announces board changes
ELIZA BAVIN
ClearView Wealth has announced a number of changes to its board including a new chair.
Super funds merge, board revealed
ELIZA BAVIN
First State Super and VicSuper have completed their merger, revealing fee reductions and board changes.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Dina Kotsopoulos
HEAD OF PLATFORMS
BT
Dina Kotsopoulos was destined for a career in music, but fate had other plans. Now the head of platforms at BT, she reflects on her sliding doors moment. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 6n04tZtO