Goldman Sachs appoints Australian chair

Christian Johnston will become the new chair of Goldman Sachs in Australia and New Zealand.

According to an internal memo, Johnston will be focussed on deepening and strengthening the investment bank's relationships in Australia and New Zealand.

"He will also continue to draw on his considerable experience as a highly sought-after advisor to lead and drive execution on important M&A transactions," the memo said.

"Christian will work closely with Simon Rothery in shaping the firm's overall strategy in ANZ, as well as executing One Goldman Sachs. Positioning Goldman Sachs as a trusted and holistic advisor to clients by delivering the entire firm remains an important priority."

Johnston was previously head of the corporate advisory division at Goldman Sachs for Australia and New Zealand. He is also a member of the firm's Asia Pacific Management Committee and ANZ Operating Committee.

He joined Goldman Sachs JB Were in 2003.

"Christian's long history of successful client engagement makes him ideal to further this initiative in ANZ, where the firm already has a leading franchise position," the memo said.

Rothery is chief executive of Goldman Sachs Australia.