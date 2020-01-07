NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
Gold lifts as US, Iran tensions escalate
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 7 JAN 2020   12:50PM

Fears of escalating tensions between the US and Iran have sent gold skyrocketing to an almost seven-year high, with investors turning to bullion, mining shares and gold-backed ETFs to safeguard their wealth.

Fuel was added to gold's fire after US President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iranian cultural sites if Tehran carried out revenge attacks on the US, stoking fears of a new war in the Middle East.

Military attacks on cultural sites are considered war crimes under international law.

It comes after a targeted US drone strike killed Iran's top military general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday last week.

US gold futures hit US$1590.90 per ounce on Monday as investors rushed to hedge their wealth against macro uncertainty.

It's the precious metal's highest level since 2 April 2013 when it reached US$1604.3.

Following the assassination on Friday it rallied 1.6%.

The Perth Mint's senior investment manager Jordan Eliseo told Financial Standard gold is an obvious safe bet.

"No asset has a longer track record of protecting wealth than gold, with the yellow metal having a history of outperformance relative to other assets in periods of severe economic or geopolitical tension," Eliseo said.

"Gold is also highly liquid, low cost, and has zero credit risk, which are attractive features at all times, but particularly whenever investors are feeling nervous about financial markets."

The assassination of Qassem Soleimani is proving to mean big money for gold investors, with bullion already up 3% for the year.

"This builds on a strong 15 month period for gold dating back to the start of Q4 2018, when a sharp sell-off in equities reignited investment demand for gold," Eliseo said.

Gold has rallied 35% in Australian dollar terms over the past 15 months.

Wilson Asset Management lead portfolio manager Matthew Haupt told Financial Standard that a surge in gold prices has been driven by falling US rates and increased volatility.

"The assassination has increased perceived global risks. With a slowly recovering world economy, the shock of this event saw people flock to gold as a hedge," he said.

"Worst case scenario, the fiscal risks of the world's economies will increase as they move to finance a new war in the Middle East," Haupt said, making gold a "safe haven" or safe store of value for investors as global growth slows.

However, IG market analyst Kyle Rodda said gold isn't always a safe haven.

"To be honest, this view is probably not categorically true, with market dynamics driving the gold price far more complex. But nevertheless, the perception of gold as a "safe haven" asset has probably underpinned some of the rally higher we've seen in its price this week," he told Financial Standard.

Rodda argued that the past week's highs should be put into context.

"Gold began its most recent rally (from around the $1450) before the assassination of Soleimani. That event simply added increased momentum to the move," he said.

He argued that the recent lift in gold shouldn't be judged as a "perfect reflection" of the markets view towards geopolitical risk in the Middle East.

"The factors driving the gold price prior to the assassination are partly "technical" in nature - that is, a function of price action between buyers and sellers - as well as the recent weakness in the US Dollar," Rodda said.

Shares in Australian gold miners have benefited from the global instability, with Newcrest Mining, Evolution Mining and St Barbara surging on Monday.

Gold-backed ETFs also surged on Monday, with ETFs Physical Gold rising 4.5% and BetaShares Gold ETF rising 3.6%.

However, Macquarie cautioned that the current geopolitical environment is unlikely to see gold rally indefinitely.

"Previous geopolitical risk events have been insufficient to deliver a sustained gold price rally" it said.

"For prices to rally further, it would likely require some combination of general US dollar weakness, lower interest rates and a spike in inflation expectations - via higher oil prices and/or concerns of a negative spill-over to global growth."

Despite this, Eliseo said the case for owning gold remained as strong as ever.

"Over the last 48 years, gold has delivered long run returns of approximately 9% per annum, with returns that are closer to 20% per annum in years where real interest rates (which account for inflation) are below 2%, like they are today," he said.

Better get buying.

Editor's Choice
FASEA loses board director
ELIZA BAVIN
Another board director has resigned from the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority, the announcement coinciding with the commencement of the new Code of Ethics.
Chief economist update: Australia burns
BENJAMIN ONG
It's still too early to estimate the funding required for fire ravaged communities but a tick on the budget surplus is hardly worth anything compared to the rebuilding that must be done soon after the last embers of this Australian fire calamity had been doused.
Gold lifts as US, Iran tensions escalate
ALLY SELBY
Fears of escalating tensions between the US and Iran have sent gold skyrocketing to an almost seven-year high, with investors turning to bullion, mining shares and gold-backed ETFs to safeguard their wealth.
Super fund rejigs investment option
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A $2.3 billion government superannuation fund is making some key changes to its high growth investment option.
