Global manager launches China A-shares fund

Ninety One, formerly known as Investec Asset Management, is touting a new China A-shares fund to local institutional and wholesale investors.

Its China A-shares fund holds a portfolio of 30-50 stocks, with at least two thirds of the assets in mainland China stocks with the rest in H shares or ADRs (a trust structure than allow foreign investors to hold mainland shares indirectly).

The fund's goal is to beat the MSCI China A index by 3-5% p.a. on a rolling three-year basis.

The underlying fund, which launched in July, is a Luxembourg domiciled vehicle. Australian investors will have access through an AUD denominated share class, priced at 85bps per year in management fees and minimum investment size set at $5 million (negotiable for wholesale investors).

Investec has a long history in managing China share portfolios. In 2015, it had the first UCITs fund in the word to connect in onshore China stocks via Stock Connect.

The new launch builds from Ninety One's 2014 launch of the 4Factor All China Equity strategy (in USD), which delivered 11.5% p.a. over three years compared to benchmark's 2.2%. The carve out for A share contribution in this was even higher at 22.6% relative to benchmark's -1.4%.

Ninety One head of institutional for Asia Pacific and Middle East Justin Cowper said the fund will have a small to mid-cap bias, as it looks to hone in on opportunities usually missed by other managers in Chinese stocks. However, it will stay away from microcaps, investing in companies with market cap over $500 million.

"This portfolio is very different to the index and it is very different form the china exposure in an emerging market portfolio as well. When you get a Chinese allocation through an EM manager, they don't have specific expertise in mainland [China] stocks [and] end up buying large caps," he said.

The research team includes nine people (six in Hong Kong and three in London), with six Mandarin speakers across the team.

The launch comes at a time when investors are showing greater appetite for China but 80% still rely on broader EM funds to get the exposure, and A-shares exposures also become available via ETFs.

"ETF is a good way to get beta exposure to China. But the share market is so inefficient that you really need to be able to get through to winners and losers."