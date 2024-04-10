GIP Australia Fund surpasses new milestone

Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) announced that the GIP Australia Fund II (GIPA II) has completed fundraising with aggregate committed capital of $4 billion, at the upper end of the $3 billion to $4 billion target range.

The fund has commitments from institutional investors across Australia, Asia, Europe and North America, GIP said.

Several investors also participated in the GIP Australia Fund I and account for nearly half of GIPA II's commitments. The majority of GIPA II's commitments, by value, are from Australian institutions, GIP said.

GIPA II is a dedicated Australasia-focused open-ended fund that extends GIP's flagship equity strategy to opportunities across the region.

The fund seeks to capture attractive investment opportunities in areas that are underpinned by favorable demographic, economic, and regulatory conditions coupled with a rapidly growing demand for private infrastructure investments.

The region represents one of the most active infrastructure markets globally with a high proportion of large-scale transactions. GIP currently manages investments in nine infrastructure assets in Australia.

GIP chief executive Bayo Ogunlesi said GIP has a strong track record of investing across Australia and its Australia funds were a natural extension of its global reach.

"We are excited by this successful fundraise, as we believe our team's expertise and in-depth sector knowledge, combined with their ability to leverage GIP's best-in-class infrastructure investing capabilities, will allow us to deliver on our investment objectives," Bayo said.

GIP has around $112 billion in assets under management, and its portfolio companies have combined annual revenues of approximately $73 billion.