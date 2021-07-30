NEWS
Superannuation

GigSuper eyes $1.5m raise

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 30 JUL 2021   12:39PM

The superannuation startup geared at self-employed workers is looking to raise $1.5 million, as it sets it sights on 60,000 members in five years.

GigSuper this week opened a crowd-funded raise for $1.5 million based on pre-money valuation of $8.1 million. It follows a similar but much smaller raise in May 2020. 

"We launched just prior to the pandemic [on 4 January 2020], the real focus of the business over the past 12 months has been the financial benefit we can deliver our members," GigSuper co-founder and head of product Peter Stanhope said.

The fund currently has under 200 members and $2.8 million in assets. Stanhope said it wants to be the Australian Ethical of self-employer superannuation in five years, when it hopes to have 60,000 members and over $2 billion in total assets.

He said the fund will put the money from the new raise towards improving its member engagement.

"With technology -- that's all in place, there a few features we need to add but the product is there. The funds from this round are really about being able to scale our marketing and distribution," he said.

GigSuper plans on using two main avenues for marketing and distribution: partnerships and digital marketing.

"Referrals are one thing but there is education that needs to be delivered. One of the ways for us to deliver that is to work with people that want to help self-employed people," Stanhope said.

He said in partnerships, the fund is looking to build relationships with accountants and bookkeepers that self-employed people may use.

Stanhope said self-employed workers have a 24% chance of making a superannuation contribution in another fund, while 89% of its members contributed in the last year.

