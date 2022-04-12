Geopolitics to change ESG approach: Survey

A new survey from bfinance has found 39% of investors predict re-evaluation of ESG approach due to recent geopolitical developments.

This is according to a snap poll from bfinance of 418 institutional investors from 39 different countries.

The results show that nearly half of investors had direct exposure to Russia before Q1, of which 45% have either fully exited or are in the process of doing so, obstructed in many cases by illiquidity and lockups.

Meanwhile, 39% of investors-including 41% of pension funds-said that said recent geopolitical developments will lead or have already led to a re-evaluation of their ESG approach, either internally or via the changing practices of their external asset managers.

While most said the conflict had not itself affected their ESG processes, it reinforced the need for a sophisticated ESG approach.

In addition, the Russian invasion of Ukraine will likely alter emerging market country exposures, while adding importance to screening of controversial weapons. Fossil fuel firms are coming under scrutiny related to the conflict, bfinance noted.

The survey also found macroeconomic conditions are boosting allocations to illiquid strategies, with real assets leading the way, with 46% of investors expect to increase exposure to infrastructure in the next 12 months compared to 31% in the last 12 months.

"To some extent, the asset allocation changes we are seeing here represent a continuation of some longer-term shifts, such as the shift in favour of illiquid strategies and real assets," bfinance head of investment content Kathryn Saklatvala said.

"Yet investors' concerns about inflation and rising rates-which come through in these statistics-are giving greater impetus to these trends. It is particularly interesting to see the large minority of respondents for whom geopolitical developments are prompting a change in ESG approach.

"This has chiefly been focused on topics such as weapons manufacturers, energy companies and country exclusions. Even among those that indicated that the conflict would not affect their ESG approach, many said that it had illustrated the importance of having a robust approach here. Indeed, we saw cases where ESG-oriented investors had significantly reduced or eliminated Russia exposure ahead of 2022, which benefited performance in Q1."