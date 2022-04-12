Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Geopolitics to change ESG approach: Survey

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 12 APR 2022   12:20PM

A new survey from bfinance has found 39% of investors predict re-evaluation of ESG approach due to recent geopolitical developments.

This is according to a snap poll from bfinance of 418 institutional investors from 39 different countries.

The results show that nearly half of investors had direct exposure to Russia before Q1, of which 45% have either fully exited or are in the process of doing so, obstructed in many cases by illiquidity and lockups.

Meanwhile, 39% of investors-including 41% of pension funds-said that said recent geopolitical developments will lead or have already led to a re-evaluation of their ESG approach, either internally or via the changing practices of their external asset managers.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

While most said the conflict had not itself affected their ESG processes, it reinforced the need for a sophisticated ESG approach.

In addition, the Russian invasion of Ukraine will likely alter emerging market country exposures, while adding importance to screening of controversial weapons. Fossil fuel firms are coming under scrutiny related to the conflict, bfinance noted.

The survey also found macroeconomic conditions are boosting allocations to illiquid strategies, with real assets leading the way, with 46% of investors expect to increase exposure to infrastructure in the next 12 months compared to 31% in the last 12 months.

"To some extent, the asset allocation changes we are seeing here represent a continuation of some longer-term shifts, such as the shift in favour of illiquid strategies and real assets," bfinance head of investment content Kathryn Saklatvala said.

"Yet investors' concerns about inflation and rising rates-which come through in these statistics-are giving greater impetus to these trends. It is particularly interesting to see the large minority of respondents for whom geopolitical developments are prompting a change in ESG approach.

"This has chiefly been focused on topics such as weapons manufacturers, energy companies and country exclusions. Even among those that indicated that the conflict would not affect their ESG approach, many said that it had illustrated the importance of having a robust approach here. Indeed, we saw cases where ESG-oriented investors had significantly reduced or eliminated Russia exposure ahead of 2022, which benefited performance in Q1."

Read more: ESGRussiaKathryn SaklatvalaUkraine
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Fund inflows drop sharply: Calastone
Labor vows to review YFYS test
abrdn establishes Sustainability Group, promotes
Macquarie AM, Mirova seal distribution deal
US, UK hike interest rates
Nanuk AM lists active ETMF
Australia imposes further sanctions on Russia
ETF Securities, 21Shares introduce market monitor
Vanguard suspends trading in Russian securities
Direct indexing: The next evolution?

Editor's Choice

Legalsuper invests in innovation

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
Legalsuper recently awarded two active investment mandates in support of innovation and female founders.

MaxCap Group expands direct investment team

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:32PM
Real estate financier MaxCap Group has announced that Adam Cook has joined its direct investment team as director.

Pendal rejects Perpetual bid

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:19PM
The Pendal board has determined the recent takeover offer from Perpetual is not in the best interests of shareholders.

SEC rules against Amazon pension case

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:18PM
The US Securities and Exchange Commission ruled against Amazon's no-action motion to exclude a shareholder resolution asking the company to prepare a report on how employee retirement savings are invested.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
24

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Unger

HEAD OF SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
As Willis Towers Watson's head of sustainable investment Tim Unger shares how he is helping asset owners turn lofty goals into long-lasting, meaningful action. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.