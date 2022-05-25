Newspaper icon
Generation Life launches retirement income product

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 MAY 2022   12:41PM

Generation Life has launched a new lifetime income solution on GBST's cloud-based wealth administration platform, Composer.

The solution, Generation Life LifeIncome, will be available exclusively through financial advisers and is an investment-linked lifetime annuity that pays an income for life.

Amid the current cost-of-living crisis, Generation Life is looking to provide retirees more options at a time where flexibility is crucial.

Generation Life chief executive Grant Hackett said working alongside GBST has allowed the expansion and improvement of financial technology capabilities to build an innovative solution for retirement income.

"We are looking forward to further leveraging GBST's technology capabilities to continue to enhance our product offerings with increased automation and efficiency, and improve the overall client experience we offer," he said.

GBST chief executive Robert DeDominicis said GBST is delighted to collaborate with the tax specialists and facilitate new lifetime income solutions.

"Our wealth administration platform, Composer, is well placed to support the unique features of this flexible income solution for the Australian market," he explained.

"With the shift in demographics towards an ageing population, further developing our technology to accommodate a new style of post-retirement products is key.

"In so doing, we also acknowledge the importance and need for technology to support members during their retirement phase, and balance returns with longevity risk. A fully integrated platform like GBST's Composer enables complete automation from web to back-end books of records, providing a flexible, scalable, and innovative market solution."

Retail wealth product owner at GBST Ashley Boland said Composer has a long history of being able to support complex and varied retirement income stream products.

"We are excited to enhance this with new features that extend the platform's capability to offer investors and members variations, such as when they receive their pension payments," he explained.

"Generation Life's use of Composer's inbuilt capabilities as part of the implementation incorporates a sophisticated process involving actuarial calculations for management of longevity risk.

"Our extensive connectivity capability for both income and superannuation products, enabled by our API libraries and SuperStream Gateway solution, means solutions such as Generation Life's new retirement income product can leverage automation capability from the web interface straight through to the back end."

Read more: GBSTGeneration LifeAshley BolandGrant HackettRobert DeDominicis
