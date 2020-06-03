GDP figures reveal start of COVID-19 impact

The Australian Gross Domestic Product fell 0.3%, seasonally adjusted, in the March quarter and growth slowed to 1.4% through the year, according to figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

ABS chief economist Bruce Hockman said this was the slowest through-the-year growth since September 2009, in the midst of the Global Financial Crisis.

"[The data] captures just the beginning of the expected economic effects of COVID-19," Hockman said.

The ABS said the economy was impacted by a number of significant events this quarter, starting with bushfires and other natural disasters, followed by the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent imposition of restrictions.

"Public demand contributed 0.3 percentage points to GDP, driven by a 1.8% rise in government final consumption expenditure," the ABS said.

"Government spending at all levels increased in response to the bushfires and the management of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Private demand detracted 0.8 percentage points from GDP, driven primarily by a 1.1% fall in household final consumption expenditure.

Spending on services fell significantly, particularly where restrictions impacted most severely, such as air transport services, hotels, cafes and restaurants, recreation and culture.

Spending on goods rose, most notably in food and pharmaceuticals, as households prepared for the introduction of restrictions.

The ABS said trade also took a hit, unsurprisingly as borders were closed globally. Net trade contributed 0.5 percentage points to GDP.

"Imports of goods fell 3.9%, with falls in consumption and capital goods reflecting weak domestic demand," the ABS said.

"Imports of services fell 13.6%, with travel services falling sharply in response to the global outbreak of COVID-19 and associated travel bans.

"Exports of services declined 12.8%, with restrictions on overseas arrivals reducing education related travel and tourism in Australia."

A ride in gross disposable income, coupled with falls in consumption as Australians stayed home saw the household saving to income ratio rise to 5.5%.

Gross disposable income was driven by a 6.2% increase in social assistance benefits due to both an increase in the number of recipients and the introduction of new government support packages in response to COVID-19 and bushfires.

