FTSE Russell adds to local team

A former lead of HESTA's responsible investment team has joined FTSE Russell as its head of sustainable investment for Australia and New Zealand, alongside another hires.

In the newly created role, Jo Saleeba will be responsible for FTSE Russell's sustainable indices, data and analytics for the Pacific.

She has previously worked at HESTA, and was also the first chief executive officer of the Investor Group on Climate Change (IGCC).

The firm has also appointed Martin Orro its head of business development for Pacific, hiring from S&P Global.

"Martin and Jo add significant financial market expertise and strong knowledge of the local market to our Investment Solutions business in the Pacific region," said Jessie Pak, who is LSEG's head of Asia Pacific, investment solutions, and FTSE Russell's managing director Asia.

"Bringing an impressive track record for growth, Martin will play a crucial role in developing new client relationships with the local asset owner and asset manager community and growing our business in the Pacific, while Jo will play an instrumental role in growing our sustainable investment index and data offering."

FTSE Russell is an index, data and analytics provider. It is a part of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).