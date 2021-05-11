NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
FTSE Russell adds to local team
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 11 MAY 2021   12:31PM

A former lead of HESTA's responsible investment team has joined FTSE Russell as its head of sustainable investment for Australia and New Zealand, alongside another hires.

In the newly created role, Jo Saleeba will be responsible for FTSE Russell's sustainable indices, data and analytics for the Pacific.

She has previously worked at HESTA, and was also the first chief executive officer of the Investor Group on Climate Change (IGCC).

The firm has also appointed Martin Orro its head of business development for Pacific, hiring from S&P Global.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

"Martin and Jo add significant financial market expertise and strong knowledge of the local market to our Investment Solutions business in the Pacific region," said Jessie Pak, who is LSEG's head of Asia Pacific, investment solutions, and FTSE Russell's managing director Asia.

"Bringing an impressive track record for growth, Martin will play a crucial role in developing new client relationships with the local asset owner and asset manager community and growing our business in the Pacific, while Jo will play an instrumental role in growing our sustainable investment index and data offering."

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

FTSE Russell is an index, data and analytics provider. It is a part of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

Read more: FTSE RussellJo SaleebaMartin Orro
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Global index creates new ESG role
Beyond the China A shares hype
New climate risk government bond index launches
Sovereign investors go back to fixed income
Smart beta now mainstream for instos
Fund managers embrace China exposure: Zenith
FTSE Russell expands ESG research
Why indexing is big business
FTSE Russell launches gender diversity indices
European manager launches China ETF
Editor's Choice
Rest executive to retire, GM appointed
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
As its group executive, people, finance and change prepares to retire, the $62 billion industry fund is welcoming a new general manager and recruiting for its first chief financial officer.
Pengana appoints manager
KANIKA SOOD
Pengana has appointed US manager Harding Loevner to manage $435 million of assets in its listed and unlisted International Fund.
Jarden and Nomura form alliance
KARREN VERGARA
Investment and advisory firm Jarden and investment bank Nomura have joined forces to provide clients shared expertise.
Investec fund in management buyout
KARREN VERGARA
Investec Australia has divested a portion of its $60 million emerging companies strategy to the fund's founder.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
20
Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ross Barry
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.