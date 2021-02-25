NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
FPA names Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award winner
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 25 FEB 2021   12:18PM

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has named Melbourne-based financial planner Renato Manias as the first 2021 winner of the Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award.

Named after the late "first lady of financial planning", the award recognises the highest performing student in the CFP Certification Unit (CFP C) for each semester, with demonstrable dedication to providing high-quality financial advice.

Manias, who has been a financial planner for eight years, said the CFP Certification Program was a challenging and rewarding experience.

"I have worked very hard to get to this point and am honoured to win this prestigious award," Manias said.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

"One of my primary motivations for becoming a CFP was a desire to achieve the highest designation in the profession. I don't take shortcuts and have always strived to obtain the best qualifications in the field."

Manias completed a Masters of Financial Planning at Kaplan Professional before choosing to become a CFP professional.

"Working through realistic case studies in depth and completing SOAs was the highlight of the program. The knowledge I've gained from the program will be hugely beneficial to me and my clients," he said.

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori congratulated Manias on his win and recognised his ongoing commitment to improving the financial planning profession through education and higher professional standards.

"The FPA is pleased to hear positive feedback around the online program, particularly the flexibility it offers to financial planners to achieve and maintain a work-life balance," De Gori said.

"The program has a strong support structure so everyone can get the most out of their online experience."

Read more: FPAGwen Fletcher MemorialRenato ManiasFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaDante De GoriKaplan Professional
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Reference checks should cover all advice: FPA
FPA calls for levy overhaul
Hume advocates for affordable advice
Retiree strategies need greater attention: Research
Advice firm merges with boutique
Hume promoted to cabinet
Key advice reforms tabled
FPA appoints director
Government backs disciplinary body in principle
Investment Trends names chief executive
Editor's Choice
IOOF to spend big on BOLR
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
IOOF expects to spend up to $32 million on paying out Buyer of Last Resort arrangements with financial advisers leaving its network, primarily from Bridges Financial Services.
Link flags PEXA listing
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:36PM
Link Group is now exploring the possibility of listing PEXA despite recently flagging there was strong interest from other parties in buying the property settlement platform.
PIMCO names Asia Pacific lead
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
PIMCO has named a new lead for its Asia Pacific business as part of an executive shuffle announced overnight.
Chief economist update: Australia's virtuous cycle
BENJAMIN ONG  |   11:19AM
Even before the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Australia, it was clear we were returning to pre-pandemic normality, and latest stats back this.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Anne Bailey
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Justin Arter
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
As chief executive of Cbus, Justin Arter heads a superannuation fund well positioned to survive the current wave of regulatory change. With just over six months under his belt, he shares his plans for the fund with Kanika Sood.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something gHhyo6Dq