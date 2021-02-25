FPA names Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award winner

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has named Melbourne-based financial planner Renato Manias as the first 2021 winner of the Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award.

Named after the late "first lady of financial planning", the award recognises the highest performing student in the CFP Certification Unit (CFP C) for each semester, with demonstrable dedication to providing high-quality financial advice.

Manias, who has been a financial planner for eight years, said the CFP Certification Program was a challenging and rewarding experience.

"I have worked very hard to get to this point and am honoured to win this prestigious award," Manias said.

"One of my primary motivations for becoming a CFP was a desire to achieve the highest designation in the profession. I don't take shortcuts and have always strived to obtain the best qualifications in the field."

Manias completed a Masters of Financial Planning at Kaplan Professional before choosing to become a CFP professional.

"Working through realistic case studies in depth and completing SOAs was the highlight of the program. The knowledge I've gained from the program will be hugely beneficial to me and my clients," he said.

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori congratulated Manias on his win and recognised his ongoing commitment to improving the financial planning profession through education and higher professional standards.

"The FPA is pleased to hear positive feedback around the online program, particularly the flexibility it offers to financial planners to achieve and maintain a work-life balance," De Gori said.

"The program has a strong support structure so everyone can get the most out of their online experience."