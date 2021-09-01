Forrest pitches a green Fortescue to super funds

In his keynote address at the AIST's investment conference, Andrew Forrest said Fortescue is ready to go green by 2030 and it's the best opportunity for super funds to get exposure to green hydrogen.

He said Fortescue will release its scope 3 emissions targets soon and plans to produce green hydrogen and green iron ore with the view of customers switching to them from coal.

"Fortescue will come out in the next few weeks with firm scope 3 emissions targets, and we will discuss on public record how it will help customers," Forrest said.

"Look around the world...and any major carbon emitter, heavy manufacturing, heavy industry company [that have] said right, we will follow Fortescue, we'll commit by 2030 -- you'll see silence.

"But that's not what I am concerned about. We are offering superannuation managers a tremendous opportunity -- get involved with us now because we are going to go green by 2030. In that process, we will also be able to offer our customers green hydrogen, which means that they can replace coal from their furnaces. That's a huge step up."

He said superannuation funds have the opportunity to invest in green hydrogen at the industry's nascent stage, pitching Fortescue as the "most credible entry" to the asset.

"To all your members, I do request that you do look at these huge industries at the beginning, not when they are fully mature. We don't get very many opportunities to look at the world's largest industry which will be...hydrogen and green energy," Forrest said

"We have the opportunity to get in at the start. Fortescue is that opportunity, it covers that downside by being a cashflow machine itself which is a great opportunity for superannuation funds."

He says it's no longer true that green hydrogen is hard to ship -- akin to natural gas in the past.

"You can ship green hydrogen right now, as green ammonia. Believe it or not, there's more hydrogen molecules in [per] cubic metre of ammonia than there is in cubic metre of hydrogen...because the ammonia compresses the hydrogen molecules. It's a very efficient way to transport green hydrogen...that is our bullet proof plan B," he said.

The company's scope 3 emissions come from crude steel manufacturing and shipping. These are the emissions that are within its value chain but outside its operational control. It estimates scope 3 commissions to be 244.5 million tonnes of CO2-e in FY20.

Fortescue's stationary power generation makes about 30% of its operational emissions. This includes the power it generates (scope 1), as well third-party power it buys (scope 2).

