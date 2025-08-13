Newspaper icon
Former Kerr Neilson staffer pleads guilty to insider trading

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 AUG 2025   12:15PM

A former employee of Kerr Neilson's family office, Rodney Forrest, has been charged with insider trading and procuring others to trade Platinum Asset Management shares.

At Sydney's Local Court yesterday, Forrest pleaded guilty to two counts of insider trading between August and September 2024.

ASIC alleged he acquired about $2.6 million of Platinum shares while in possession of inside information and encouraged others to also invest in the shares.

Between 4 January 2024 and 8 October 2024, the regulator also alleged he operated a financial services business without an AFSL.

Based in New South Wales' Blue Mountains, Forrest previously worked as a business analyst for Neilson's family office and left in 2023.

Forrest currently runs his own family office, Sublime Funds Management. Last year, he failed in his bid to secure a seat on the board of Perpetual.

In the past, he worked as a senior investment analyst at Contact Asset Management and spent more than a decade in different roles. This includes roles as an institutional broker at MA Financial, head of the finance unit for NSW at Coles Group and senior economist for transfer pricing at Ernst & Young.

ASIC said it detected Forrest's insider trading activity via its surveillance technology, which tracks suspicious trading activity in real time.

The matter has been listed for mention in the Federal Court on September 5 and is being prosecuted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

This is also one of the first matters to be referred to the Federal Court under its expanded criminal jurisdiction, ASIC said.

Forrest is charged with two offences contrary to s1043A (1) of the Corporations Act 2001 - prohibited conduct by person in possession of inside information, while the other is contrary to s911's providing unlicensed financial advice.

The offences are rolled up as they relate to multiple instances of offending. Breaches of s1043A carries a maximum penalty of 15 years' imprisonment or the greater of $1,485,000 or three times the benefit derived for individuals.

