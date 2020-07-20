NEWS
Regulatory
Former investment adviser charged with $85m fraud
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 20 JUL 2020   12:31PM

The US Securities and Exchange Commission have charged a former registered investment adviser with fraud for his alleged role in a US$60 million Ponzi-like scheme.

The SEC alleges that David Hu, the co-founder and chief investment officer of International Investment Group (IIG), from October 2013 orchestrated multiple frauds on IIG's investment advisory clients.

According to the complaint, Hu grossly overvalued the assets in IIG's flagship hedge fund, resulting in the fund paying inflated fees to IIG.

In addition, through the company, Hu allegedly sold at least US$60 million in fake trade finance loans to other investors and used the proceeds to pay the redemption requests of earlier investors and other liabilities.

The complaint alleges Hu deceived IIG clients into purchasing these loans by directing others at IIG to create and provide to the clients fake loan documentation to substantiate the non-existent loans, including fake promissory notes and a forged credit agreement.

"As alleged, Hu's deception caused substantial losses to a retail mutual fund, and other funds IIG advised," Sanjay Wadhwa, senior associate director of the SEC's New York Regional Office said.

"The SEC remains committed to holding accountable individual wrongdoers who seek to take advantage of investors for personal gain, including when they employ elaborate means to cover up their fraud."

The complaint charges Hu with violating the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws and seeks permanent injunctive relief, disgorgement, and civil penalties.

In a parallel action, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York also announced criminal charges against Hu.

The SEC previously charged IIG with fraud in November 2019, and revoked the company's registration as an investment adviser.

