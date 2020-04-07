Former financial adviser permanently banned

A former financial adviser is the first person to be permanently banned from having any involvement in financial services or credit businesses in Australia.

ASIC has used its newly sharpened teeth to permanently ban former Adelaide financial adviser James Gibbs from having any involvement in financial services and credit businesses.

Gibbs is the first person to be permanently banned under recent extensions to ASIC's banning powers as a result of the February passage of the Stronger Regulators Act. Previously, the ban only served to stop people from providing financial services or engaging in credit activities.

The former Madison Financial Group adviser was sent to prison for 10 years in July 2019, with a non-parole period of seven years. ASIC said it moved to permanently ban Gibbs because of the "serious dishonesty offences" he committed in relation to dealing with property and documents.

Gibbs is able to appeal the ban through the Administrative Appeal Tribunal.

Gibbs' offences saw the former adviser use around $5 million of client funds to prop up his own business, pay off his credit card debts and gamble.

His clients trusted him with the operation of their self-managed superannuation funds, and in some cases, Gibbs had almost complete control of clients' affairs - enabling him to conduct unauthorised transactions.

Gibbs also created and used false documents, including bank documents and member statements in which he lied to his clients about the value of their investment portfolios in an effort to cover up his theft.

At the time, ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said: "Clients need to be able to trust their financial advisers, and in this case, Mr Gibbs breached that trust."