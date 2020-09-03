NEWS
Executive Appointments
Former energy minister nabs role at investment group
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 3 SEP 2020   12:31PM

Former ACT deputy chief and energy minister Simon Corbell has been appointed as the chair of an institutional investment advocacy body.

Corbell will chair the Clean Energy Investor Group, an advocacy body representing domestic and global institutional investors with a combined Australian portfolio worth $9 billion and 49 assets under management.

The group currently represents 15 key institutional investors in the Australian market, including BayWa, John Laing, Lighthouse Infrastructure, Macquarie Capital, RWE Renewables and Windlab.

Under his leadership, Corbell said the advocacy body would push for energy market reform as the country shifts towards a more sustainable future.

"The Clean Energy Investor Group's vision is for a strong, investable national electricity market where competitive institutional investment plays a central role in delivering the significant capital needed to achieve Australia's clean energy transition at the lowest cost to consumers and taxpayers," he said.

"Now is the time for investors to have a unified and permanent voice which delivers the advocacy needed to shape the detail of future energy market reform and governance.

"This will be vital in ensuring Australia is able to continue to attract the significant amount of competitively priced capital needed to facilitate the clean energy transition."

Corbell will also continue in his role as the chief advisor for energy accelerator and advisory firm Energy Estate. He has previously  served as the Victorian renewable energy advocate, where he was the state's independent voice on all things renewable energy.

The group believes wide ranging energy market reforms are needed to attract future investment, with current regulatory frameworks materially limiting clean energy investment.

CEIG will establish itself as a permanent investor body, it said, and will represent the unique perspective of clean energy investors to policy makers, regulators and the broader energy sector alike.

"CEIG looks forward to ongoing engagement with stakeholders, including the Federal and state/territory governments, NEM market bodies and broader industry representatives as it establishes a permanent structure and an ongoing capability for advocacy and engagement," it said.

The group has also appointed a policy secretariat manager to support engagement with regulators and policy makers.

Marilyne Crestias has been appointed in the position, having formerly worked as a senior director in the Victorian Treasury and Energy departments.

