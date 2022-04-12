Former ANZ Australia head in new role

Fred Ohlsson has joined wealth management firm Amplifi Group as managing director.

Ohlsson announced in December 2018 that he was taking a career break, stepping down from the role of group executive for Australia at ANZ.

He left ANZ in 2019 and in the interim has been providing independent consultancy services to New Zealand and Australian companies.

Founded only last year, Ohlsson's new bureau provides New Zealanders with access to high-value services and investment products.

The group, which houses Mint Asset Management, will continue to grow organically and through acquisitions.

Rebecca Thomas, who is the largest shareholder in Amplifi remains chief executive of Mint Asset Management.

"Under Fred's leadership the goal is to build New Zealand's pre-eminent independent wealth management group of companies," Thomas said.

"It is unique because of the people, particularly the team and business Rebecca has built, and because of the opportunities for wealth management and wealth solutions in New Zealand and what we can do to help Kiwis save for their future," Ohlsson said.

"There are so many opportunities, and together Rebecca and I will be drawing on the capability that exists within the Mint and Amplifi teams to offer the market better solutions across the board."

Thomas added: "The investment and wealth management markets are becoming increasingly sophisticated, with a new breed of financial advisers and new regulatory framework creating opportunities that has led to the establishment of Amplifi Group."

"That we have attracted a leader of Fred's calibre validates what the Mint brand and team have achieved in serving our clients.

"Our international expertise at a management level is a point of difference in the local market, and our global perspective helps inform our investment approach and ambitions for our clients. We are not giving Kiwis what they've already got."