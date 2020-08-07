Former Aberdeen duo back with Sydney boutique

Aberdeen Standard Investment's former head of Australian fixed income and global head of restructuring have kicked off a new consulting and advisory business.

Nicholas Bishop and Stephen Fang worked at Aberdeen together for about a decade. The duo is now going 50-50 on a new consulting and advisory business called Bishop & Fang.

Bishop is the former head of Australian fixed income at Aberdeen Standard Investments and left the role in February 2019. Fang is a corporate lawyer who started at Clayton Utz, worked overseas and was ASI's global head of restructuring for seven years until December, 2019.

Between the two of them, the duo has 40 years of experience spanning investing, legal and financial services.

Their new firm will work with corporates looking to optimise their capital structure, public sector clients (of which the two-week-old firm already has one), and local and overseas credit funds looking for expertise in special situations.

"We are looking to provide institutional caliber service in a nimble fashion than you would get from the big four style firms," Bishop said.

"We are doing some specialist work for a public sector client. We can also help our credit funds or lenders in special situations, for example when [and asset] is exhibiting some distress and those lenders want to be prepared for the potential outcomes."

Bishop said now was a great time to start the business, as Australia faces its first recession in 28 years and many corporates face difficulties, perhaps for the first time.

COVID has also opened an additional albeit temporary opportunity set for the firm.

"We can help overseas lenders that want on ground due diligence capability when they can't travel and kick the tyres figuratively and literally...For example Canadian, US [like CalSTRS or CalPERS], Dutch pension funds or GIC [Singapore sovereign wealth fund], if they have commercial real estate or infrastructure portfolio assets or prospects, where we can take instructions from those funds and be their eyes and ears."

Bishop said the duo will use its network to develop a panel of experts that it can tap into as subject matter experts. Full-time hires are not a priority at the moment.

Bishop was most recently employed at Gresham,but left after its private debt strategy did not get traction with institutionals who were looking for a product with greater yield, that the team did not consider was appropriate given the business cycle.