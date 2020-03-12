Formalising feedback creates trust: HBL Mann Judd

Professional service firms need to better accept feedback from their clients, according to HBL Mann Judd.

HBL Mann Judd's Australasian association chair Tony Fittler said accepting feedback is necessary if firms want to institute consistent service across the breadth of their organisations.

Fittler said after conducting a formal net promoter score (NPS) program for the last three years the company found they were able to capture client criticism that would otherwise gone unspoken.

"While clients are usually very positive, you also shouldn't assume what clients are thinking and how satisfied they are; this tool allows for raw, honest and occasionally confronting feedback that can be difficult to hear but, ultimately, can only serve to benefit the quality of the service offering," he said.

The program was run by Client Culture, a Melbourne-based consultancy firm, which has collected over 4000 individual pieces of feedback form clients to date.

Client Culture director, Greg Tilse said the methodology assists with not only managing the client relationship, but also helps inform the value and trust perception held by the client.

"For professional service firms, it's the trust aspect that will determine whether the client will recommend the firm - and that's the barometer for the effectiveness and efficiency of client service," Tilse said.

"The challenge for all professional service firms is being able to provide service consistency across the entire firm - through every division and even within divisions."

Tilse said the NPS program routinely highlights the strong link between client and staff satisfaction levels across professional service firms.

"This does make the business case for investing in your people pretty clear," he said.

"Partners who have the empathy and insight and people skills can create the right environment for staff, so any client feedback is valuable for partners who are receptive to actioning feedback. When it's about raw numbers, it leads to a mindset shift and a cultural shift."