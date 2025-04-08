Fitzpatricks names head of product

Fitzpatricks Group appointed a head of product from Colonial First State (CFS) as it bolsters its investment products and services to financial advisers and their clients.

Andrew Chapple joins Fitzpatricks in the newly created role based in Sydney.

Chapple was most recently a consultant in wealth management, platforms, and superannuation and before that was a director of platforms at CFS.

He spent a total of 21 years at CFS working in senior roles, including product development and product management for the FirstChoice platform. Chapple also spent four years at Accenture as a senior manager.

Chapple will report to Fitzpatricks chief financial officer Cheryl Talbot. He is the second senior appointment announced in recent months, joining Debbie Jensen who was hired in the newly created role of head of marketing and client value proposition. She joined from Dexus where she was general manager of funds management marketing.

In early 2025, Fitzpatricks Private Wealth was rebranded to Fitzpatricks Advice Partners.

Fitzpatricks chief executive Andrew Fairweather said: "Andrew will be responsible for setting the group's product strategy and roadmap to ensure that our products and services continue to meet the needs of advisers and clients for both accumulation and decumulation."

Fairweather added that his "stellar track record of large-scale product management and has successfully led cross-functional teams to deliver a wide range of digital, product, investment, regulatory, simplification and change programs."

Fitzpatricks recently appointed Russell Investments as its consulting partner amid closing its Australian equities solutions within its multi-asset separately managed accounts (SMAs).

Russell was tasked to develop and actively manage a factor-based Australian equities solution and a customised global listed infrastructure portfolio for Fitzpatricks' investment arm Atrium Investment Management.

"With Russell, we've built a 30-stock factor portfolio which aligns to the way we think about markets. And then we've allocated using Russell's scale to three managers - Macquarie, Firetail and Ausbil," Fairweather told Financial Standard.

"Now, our clients have an Atrium-advised portfolio, leveraging Russell's research platform. We're getting better diversification, better cost management and access to fee deals we probably wouldn't be able to get by ourselves because we're small. It's just a wonderful example of partnering with groups like Russell."

Atrium has more than $2 billion in funds under management invested for advisers, high-net-worth individuals and not-for-profit organisations.

Fairweather added that the group has been able to save substantial amounts with the changes.

"When manager A and manager B are doing the same thing, we don't have to double pay. So, the transaction costs are about 30 to 40% lower. That's a big advantage for our unitholders that an asset consultant using managed funds individually cannot compete with," he said.