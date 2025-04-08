Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Fitzpatricks names head of product

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 8 APR 2025   12:35PM

Fitzpatricks Group appointed a head of product from Colonial First State (CFS) as it bolsters its investment products and services to financial advisers and their clients.

Andrew Chapple joins Fitzpatricks in the newly created role based in Sydney.

Chapple was most recently a consultant in wealth management, platforms, and superannuation and before that was a director of platforms at CFS.

He spent a total of 21 years at CFS working in senior roles, including product development and product management for the FirstChoice platform. Chapple also spent four years at Accenture as a senior manager.

Chapple will report to Fitzpatricks chief financial officer Cheryl Talbot. He is the second senior appointment announced in recent months, joining Debbie Jensen who was hired in the newly created role of head of marketing and client value proposition. She joined from Dexus where she was general manager of funds management marketing.

In early 2025, Fitzpatricks Private Wealth was rebranded to Fitzpatricks Advice Partners.

Fitzpatricks chief executive Andrew Fairweather said: "Andrew will be responsible for setting the group's product strategy and roadmap to ensure that our products and services continue to meet the needs of advisers and clients for both accumulation and decumulation."

Fairweather added that his "stellar track record of large-scale product management and has successfully led cross-functional teams to deliver a wide range of digital, product, investment, regulatory, simplification and change programs."

Fitzpatricks recently appointed Russell Investments as its consulting partner amid closing its Australian equities solutions within its multi-asset separately managed accounts (SMAs).

Russell was tasked to develop and actively manage a factor-based Australian equities solution and a customised global listed infrastructure portfolio for Fitzpatricks' investment arm Atrium Investment Management.

"With Russell, we've built a 30-stock factor portfolio which aligns to the way we think about markets. And then we've allocated using Russell's scale to three managers - Macquarie, Firetail and Ausbil," Fairweather told Financial Standard.

"Now, our clients have an Atrium-advised portfolio, leveraging Russell's research platform. We're getting better diversification, better cost management and access to fee deals we probably wouldn't be able to get by ourselves because we're small. It's just a wonderful example of partnering with groups like Russell."

Atrium has more than $2 billion in funds under management invested for advisers, high-net-worth individuals and not-for-profit organisations.

Fairweather added that the group has been able to save substantial amounts with the changes.

"When manager A and manager B are doing the same thing, we don't have to double pay. So, the transaction costs are about 30 to 40% lower. That's a big advantage for our unitholders that an asset consultant using managed funds individually cannot compete with," he said.

Read more: CFSFitzpatricks GroupColonial First StateRussell InvestmentsAndrew ChappleAndrew FairweatherAtrium Investment ManagementAccentureAusbilCheryl TalbotDebbie JensenDexusFinancial StandardFiretailFirstChoiceFitzpatricks Advice PartnersFitzpatricks Private WealthMacquarie
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Which fund managers are making the most from investor fees?
CFS Edge, North enhance platform capabilities
Otivo launches AI-powered advice tool
Not one trustee tracked end-to-end claims handling times: ASIC
Gender parity in financial services an economic imperative
Cybercriminals attack major super funds
My Dealer Services partners to enhance adviser education
CFS awards fixed income mandate
ASIC, ASFA spar over super fund trustees 'not knowing' their business
Cost to maintain comfortable retirement increases

Editor's Choice

Trade war rattles pre-election economic outlook

KARREN VERGARA
Treasury admits that escalating trade hostilities and risks to the economy are "more significant than expected" as it releases its Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Outlook (PEFO).

Fitzpatricks names head of product

KARREN VERGARA
Fitzpatricks Group appointed a head of product from Colonial First State (CFS) as it bolsters its investment products and services to financial advisers and their clients.

Super for housing would benefit 4% of homebuyers: ASFA

MATTHEW WAI
New estimates from the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) show less than 5% of eligible first homebuyers would actually benefit from an early access scheme.

CA ANZ launches AI fluency certificate for finance professionals

ANDREW MCKEAN
Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ) has launched an AI Fluency certificate to arm financial professionals with the skills to work with Generative AI.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
15

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Katie Petering

Katie Petering

DIRECTOR, MULTI ASSET
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Proving to her parents the worth of their sacrifices and some well-timed advice from a former manager have provided the momentum behind Katie Petering's career success. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media