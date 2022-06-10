Newspaper icon
First Sentier named Investment Manager of the Year

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 10 JUN 2022   12:36PM

First Sentier Investors won Investment Manager of the Year award at the Financial Standard Investment Leadership Awards, taking the title from Macquarie Investment Management which held it for four years running.

The Investment Leadership Awards celebrate investment managers that have consistently produced solid returns while effectively navigating investment risk.

The awards span 21 categories across six major asset class sectors, with analysis conducted by Rainmaker Information.

The awards, now running for the fourth year, examine performance over multiple time periods, the rigorous assessment factored in volatility, downside risk and performance ratios.

Below is the full list of categories and winners:

Australian Equities - High Performance

Abrdn - Abrdn Sustainable Australian Equity Fund

Fixed Income - Credit

Alexander Funds Management - Alexander Credit Opportunities Fund

ESG - Australian Equities

Alphinity Investment Management - Alphinity Sustainable Share Fund

Fixed Income - Aggregate Bonds

Ardea Investment Management - Ardea Real Outcome Fund

Multi-Asset - Flexible Asset Allocation

Atrium Investment Management - Atrium AEF 7

International Listed Property

Bennelong Funds Management - Quay Global Sustainability Leaders ETF

ESG - International Equities

BetaShares Capital - BetaShares Global Sustainability Leaders ETF

International Equities - Active Core

BNP Paribas Asset Management - BNP Paribas C Global Equity Trust

Infrastructure

ClearBridge Investments - ClearBridge RARE Infrastructure Income Fund - Hedged

International Equities - Emerging Markets

Fidelity International - Fidelity Global Emerging Markets Fund

Investment Manager of the Year

First Sentier Investors

Australian Equities - Active Core

Greencape Capital - Greencape Broadcap Fund

Multi-Asset - Balanced

Insignia Financial - IOOF MultiMix Balanced Growth Trust

Multi-Asset - Growth

Insignia Financial - IOOF MultiMix Growth Trust

Australian Equities - Index/Enhanced

Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie True Index Australian Shares Fund

Multi-Asset - Capital Stable

Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie Capital Stable Fund

Australian Equities - Small Cap

Pendal Group - Pendal MicroCap Opportunities Fund

Australian Listed Property

Pendal Group - Pendal Property Securities Fund

International Equities - High Performance

Pengana Capital - Pengana Harding Loevner International Fund

Australian Equities - Income Focused

Plato Investment Management - Plato Australian Shares Income Fund

International Equities - Index/Enhanced

Vanguard Investments - Vanguard International Shares Select Exclusions Index Fund

