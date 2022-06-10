First Sentier named Investment Manager of the Year

First Sentier named Investment Manager of the YearBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | FRIDAY, 10 JUN 2022 12:36PM
Read more: Financial Standard Investment, Abrdn Sustainable Australian Equity Fund Fixed Income, Aggregate Bonds Ardea Investment Management, Alexander Credit Opportunities Fund ESG, Alphinity Sustainable Share Fund Fixed Income, Ardea Real Outcome Fund Multi-Asset, Atrium AEF, Australian Equities Alphinity Investment Management, Below, BetaShares Global Sustainability Leaders ETF International Equities, BNP Paribas C Global Equity Trust Infrastructure ClearBridge Investments, Core BNP Paribas Asset Management, Core Greencape Capital, Credit Alexander Funds Management, Fidelity Global, Flexible Asset Allocation Atrium Investment Management, Greencape Broadcap Fund Multi-Asset, Growth Insignia Financial, Hedged International Equities, High Performance Abrdn, High Performance Pengana Capital, Income Focused Plato Investment Management, Index/Enhanced Macquarie Investment Management, Infrastructure Income Fund, International Equities BetaShares Capital, International Listed Property Bennelong Funds Management, IOOF MultiMix Balanced Growth Trust Multi-Asset, IOOF MultiMix Growth Trust Australian Equities, Macquarie Capital, Macquarie True Index Australian Shares Fund Multi-Asset, Markets Fidelity International, Markets Fund Investment Manager of, Pendal MicroCap Opportunities Fund Australian Listed Property Pendal Group, Pendal Property Securities Fund International Equities, Pengana Harding Loevner International Fund Australian Equities, Plato Australian Shares Income Fund International Equities, Quay Global Sustainability Leaders, Rainmaker Information, Small Cap Pendal Group, Vanguard International Shares Select Exclusions Index Fund, Vanguard Investments, Year First Sentier Investors Australian Equities
First Sentier Investors won Investment Manager of the Year award at the Financial Standard Investment Leadership Awards, taking the title from Macquarie Investment Management which held it for four years running.
The Investment Leadership Awards celebrate investment managers that have consistently produced solid returns while effectively navigating investment risk.
The awards span 21 categories across six major asset class sectors, with analysis conducted by Rainmaker Information.
The awards, now running for the fourth year, examine performance over multiple time periods, the rigorous assessment factored in volatility, downside risk and performance ratios.
Below is the full list of categories and winners:
Australian Equities - High Performance
Abrdn - Abrdn Sustainable Australian Equity Fund
Fixed Income - Credit
Alexander Funds Management - Alexander Credit Opportunities Fund
ESG - Australian Equities
Alphinity Investment Management - Alphinity Sustainable Share Fund
Fixed Income - Aggregate Bonds
Ardea Investment Management - Ardea Real Outcome Fund
Multi-Asset - Flexible Asset Allocation
Atrium Investment Management - Atrium AEF 7
International Listed Property
Bennelong Funds Management - Quay Global Sustainability Leaders ETF
ESG - International Equities
BetaShares Capital - BetaShares Global Sustainability Leaders ETF
International Equities - Active Core
BNP Paribas Asset Management - BNP Paribas C Global Equity Trust
Infrastructure
ClearBridge Investments - ClearBridge RARE Infrastructure Income Fund - Hedged
International Equities - Emerging Markets
Fidelity International - Fidelity Global Emerging Markets Fund
Investment Manager of the Year
First Sentier Investors
Australian Equities - Active Core
Greencape Capital - Greencape Broadcap Fund
Multi-Asset - Balanced
Insignia Financial - IOOF MultiMix Balanced Growth Trust
Multi-Asset - Growth
Insignia Financial - IOOF MultiMix Growth Trust
Australian Equities - Index/Enhanced
Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie True Index Australian Shares Fund
Multi-Asset - Capital Stable
Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie Capital Stable Fund
Australian Equities - Small Cap
Pendal Group - Pendal MicroCap Opportunities Fund
Australian Listed Property
Pendal Group - Pendal Property Securities Fund
International Equities - High Performance
Pengana Capital - Pengana Harding Loevner International Fund
Australian Equities - Income Focused
Plato Investment Management - Plato Australian Shares Income Fund
International Equities - Index/Enhanced
Vanguard Investments - Vanguard International Shares Select Exclusions Index Fund
Related News
Editor's Choice
Superhero, Swyftx in $1.5bn merger
Credit Suisse names APAC asset management lead
Reserve Bank shocks with hawkish 50bp increase
ASIC freezes assets of unlicensed property mogul
|Sponsored by
Infrastructure plays a key role in multi-asset portfolios
Focusing on stable long-term cashflows linked to inflation and low equity beta, infrastructure can provide diversification and resilience.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
How does your super fund invest your money?
Helping Australians overcome the pervasive fear impacting their quality of life
An open letter to Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison
Are you ready for what's coming?
Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.
Danielle Welsh-Rose
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED