First Sentier Investors names chief financial officer

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 6 MAY 2025   12:11PM

First Sentier Investors has announced the appointment of Ashley Conn as chief financial and strategy officer, effective late May.

Conn will be based in Sydney and brings 25 years' experience of finance and investment banking to the role.

Conn joins First Sentier Investors from Super Retail Group, where he served as the interim general manager of group finance.

Prior to that, Conn was the chief financial officer of ASX-listed McMillan Shakespeare and CSG.

Conn's career in investment banking has also included roles at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, specialising in mergers and acquisitions as well as debt and equity capital raisings.

First Sentier chief executive Mark Steinberg said he is looking forward to Conn joining the executive team.

"His extensive experience and strategic advisory roles will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and deliver value to our stakeholders," Steinberg said.

"Ashley's proven track record in finance and investment banking will be instrumental in guiding our organisation's financial strategy and operations."

Conn succeeds Noel O'Brien who served as interim chief financial and strategy officer following Suzanne Evans' departure earlier this year.

The appointment comes just as the group prepares to launch its first exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the ASX in mid-May.

The listing of the First Sentier Geared Australian Share Fund Complex ETF (ASX: LEVR) will provide advisers and investors with listed access to an existing unlisted strategy that aims to deliver long-term growth by actively gearing selected ASX 100 companies that have strong balance sheets, growing cash flows, and liquidity.

