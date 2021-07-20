First Sentier appoints head of people, culture

First Sentier appointed a chief people and culture officer, reporting to chief executive Mark Steinberg.

Melanie Halsey steps into the position, based in London.

Halsey joins First Sentier on September 6. She was most recently executive vice president, human resources at Colt Technology Services Limited, where she led a global team of 150 across 15 countries.

Prior to that, she headed up human resources at venture capital firm Eight Roads which she joined from Fidelity (a major shareholder in Eight Roads).

"At First Sentier Investors, we see an opportunity to further align our people programs with our vision, purpose and growth ambitions," Steinberg said.

"Ms Halsey has extensive experience in the operational areas of HR and has led broad strategic cultural transformation programs in the areas of D&I, CSR and employee engagement, which we know will play a pivotal role in our ongoing success."

"Her strong financial services experience, coupled with her commercial experience at Eight Roads and Colt means Ms Halsey is well placed to contribute to our growth strategy."

In her role, Halsey will be responsible for designing and implementing strategies that will attract, engage, and develop employees and help the business build a high-performance culture, First Sentier said.