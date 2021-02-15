NEWS
Financial services sees improved mental health
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 15 FEB 2021   12:33PM

Despite the trials and tribulations brought on by COVID-19, those working in the financial services industry overall saw an increase in mental health, according to SuperFriend.

The financial and insurance services industries climbed from sixth place in 2019 to second overall in the thriving workplace score in 2020.

The research highlights a large improvement in the mental health of financial and insurance services workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The leap comes after a challenging few years, following the Senate Inquiry into Insurance and the Royal Commission.

The report found that the industry's overall thriving workplace score leapt to the second highest in 2020, from just sixth in 2019 (up by 3.3 points to 67.6 out of 100).

All five domains of thriving workplaces (connectedness, leadership, policy, culture and capability) showed improvement, with the policy domain recording the strongest improvement.

The study found that during 2020, financial and insurance services workers were in high demand to respond to government measures designed to ease the financial hardship faced by many Australians.

Helping Australians navigate the early release of super scheme, mortgage deferrals and reductions, and broader legislative changes, saw many in the industry working more hours, often by choice.

Sector workers experienced the largest increases in positive stress compared with workers in other industries (up 3.8 percentage points).

SuperFriend chief executive Margo Lydon said this was a positive change for the financial and insurance services industry from a mental health perspective.

"The industry appears to be rallying and recovering from within, with its people in demand throughout the pandemic and subsequent recession," she said.

"During the height of the pandemic, the industry embraced the challenge of providing much-needed support to customers facing financial uncertainty, stepping in as one of the many essential services vital to Australia's support and recovery."

Read more: SuperFriendCOVID-19Margo LydonRoyal Commission
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
