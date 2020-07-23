Financial services jobs show signs of recovery

The financial services industry saw a significant boost to online job advertisements after suffering a major blow due to COVID-19, according to the latest Sunsuper Australian Job Index report.

The financial services industry suffered an early, and extreme, contraction in financial and insurance services opportunities of 57.2%, but has staged a bounce back of 38% in June.

Overall however the results show that despite gains in May and June, the index remains 40.3% below its January 2020 level.

Sunsuper chief economist Brian Parker said that while the improvements in job vacancies in May and June were a promising sign, the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, including renewed shutdowns, caused concerns for employers.

"The reintroduction of restrictions in Victoria and the risk of renewed restrictions elsewhere means the recovery in the labour market remains fragile," Parker said.

"Opportunities for both permanent and contingent employment still remain well below pre-COVID peaks; however, the recovery over May and June has been somewhat stronger for contingent work.

"Permanent job opportunities rose by just 5.2% in May and a more encouraging 10.5% in June, yet the recovery in contingent demand has been stronger, with gains of 19.5% in May and 9% in June."

Parker highlighted that when split by job type, unsurprisingly one of the better performing occupational categories was community and personal services.

"Demand fell just 3.7% over the quarter, driven by a remarkably bullish 37.7% rise in June, which coincided with the recommencement of elective surgery and the re-opening of allied medical businesses," he said.

"Contingent opportunities for machine operators and drivers and labourers reported net gains over the quarter, while sales roles were the worst hit, down a massive 44.1% over the quarter."

The research showed that machinery operators and drivers were the only occupational group to experience a rise in permanent job opportunities in the quarter, at 19.4%.

"All industry groups reported declining opportunities over the June quarter. The strongest performing sector was mining, construction and utilities, reporting a decline of just 3.2% over the quarter with commodity prices and demand remaining strong," Parker said.

"Opportunities in healthcare and public administration and safety also reported relatively modest declines of around 14% over the June quarter, and retail and wholesale job opportunities reported the largest decline (down 45.9%).

June also saw quite a significant bounce back in financial and insurance services opportunities (38%).

The Sunsuper Australian Job Index also found that New South Wales has seen the most significant decline in permanent job opportunities, down 32.4%, while Victoria had the highest fall in contingent job vacancies of 33.8%.

"With such a strong focus on tourism, one might have expected Queensland's falls to have been above the national norm. But this has not been the case," Parker said.

"This may be because of the time of year that the virus spread. Queensland's strength in the resources sector may also have helped soften the impact."

