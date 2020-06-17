NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
General
Financial services demands more mental health support
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 JUN 2020   12:28PM

COVID-19 has caused an uptick in the demand for access to mental health and wellbeing training for the employees of financial services firms, according to SuperFriend.

New analysis by the wealth management industry's mental health partner reveals a "marked increase" in demand for the organisation's support since government-mandated social distancing requirements were put in place in March.

The increased demand isn't limited to financial services either, with the government and energy industries also needing more of a helping hand since isolation began. Financial services was the dominant sector however, receiving more than 80% of the sessions run by SuperFriend in that time.

Last month, Financial Standard investigated how the financial services sector was stepping up its approach to mental health during the crisis, with experts shedding light on how heavily the pandemic was impacting the sector's workers.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

In a separate piece, Financial Standard zeroed in on how the financial advice sector is helping advisers approach their mental health.

SuperFriend chief executive Margo Lydon said the various challenges of the pandemic is testing the mental health of Australian workers, with reduced hours, the ongoing threat of being laid off and the need to adapt to remote working all converging at once.

"In a short space of time, there has been an increase in anxiety around physical safety and fear for loved ones, along with a decrease in financial and job security," Lydon said.

"On top of this, forced isolation means withdrawing from our usual social networks, exacerbating loneliness and often worsening existing mental health issues.

"It's fairly common at the moment to have days when we aren't feeling our best, as there are lots of things outside of our control at the moment. It's more important now than ever to talk about mental health, especially around the challenges we're all experiencing."

Separately, the organisation refreshed its leadership this week, appointing AustralianSuper group executive of membership Rose Kerlin as a director.

Kerlin said she was pleased to be joining the organisation's board.

"The health and economic impacts of COVID-19 are bringing renewed urgency to supporting workplace mental health, and I look forward to being part of the solution," she said.

Read more: Mental healthSuperFriendFinancial StandardMargo LydonRose KerlinAustralianSuper
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
SuperFriend refreshes leadership
AustralianSuper gives Rio Tinto slap on the wrist
AustralianSuper denies turnover issue, delays office
AustralianSuper bets on build-to-rent
Report reveals superficiality of ESG pledges
Cbus names head of infrastructure
2020 MAX Award winners named
First virtual MAX Awards go live tonight
AustralianSuper bolsters leadership
ERS payments reach $15bn
Editor's Choice
Public super fund rejigs offering
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
The superannuation fund for Australian Defence Force employees will now allow departing staff to stay with the fund and consequently, has added an insurance offering.
Which is the most important letter in ESG?
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:34PM
New research from MSCI aims to explore the correlation between environmental, social and governance factors and performance by breaking down a company's ESG score by the letter.
Vanguard taps former industry fund boss
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:33PM
Global funds management giant Vanguard is continuing its push into Australia's superannuation sector, hiring a former industry fund chief executive to oversee the growth of its super offering.
Financial services demands more mental health support
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:28PM
COVID-19 has caused an uptick in the demand for access to mental health and wellbeing training for the employees of financial services firms, according to SuperFriend.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Sophia Rahmani
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LIMITED
Stepping into her first chief executive role at Maple-Brown Abbott in October last year, Sophia Rahmani was ready to once again forge her own path. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something eOyruIoC