Financial services demands more mental health support

COVID-19 has caused an uptick in the demand for access to mental health and wellbeing training for the employees of financial services firms, according to SuperFriend.

New analysis by the wealth management industry's mental health partner reveals a "marked increase" in demand for the organisation's support since government-mandated social distancing requirements were put in place in March.

The increased demand isn't limited to financial services either, with the government and energy industries also needing more of a helping hand since isolation began. Financial services was the dominant sector however, receiving more than 80% of the sessions run by SuperFriend in that time.

Last month, Financial Standard investigated how the financial services sector was stepping up its approach to mental health during the crisis, with experts shedding light on how heavily the pandemic was impacting the sector's workers.

In a separate piece, Financial Standard zeroed in on how the financial advice sector is helping advisers approach their mental health.

SuperFriend chief executive Margo Lydon said the various challenges of the pandemic is testing the mental health of Australian workers, with reduced hours, the ongoing threat of being laid off and the need to adapt to remote working all converging at once.

"In a short space of time, there has been an increase in anxiety around physical safety and fear for loved ones, along with a decrease in financial and job security," Lydon said.

"On top of this, forced isolation means withdrawing from our usual social networks, exacerbating loneliness and often worsening existing mental health issues.

"It's fairly common at the moment to have days when we aren't feeling our best, as there are lots of things outside of our control at the moment. It's more important now than ever to talk about mental health, especially around the challenges we're all experiencing."

Separately, the organisation refreshed its leadership this week, appointing AustralianSuper group executive of membership Rose Kerlin as a director.

Kerlin said she was pleased to be joining the organisation's board.

"The health and economic impacts of COVID-19 are bringing renewed urgency to supporting workplace mental health, and I look forward to being part of the solution," she said.