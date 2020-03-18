NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Financial Executive Women adds to leadership team
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 MAR 2020   10:56AM

Financial Executive Women (FEW) has expanded its leadership, naming a new executive director.

Alex Tullio has been appointed to the position having held a number of senior leadership roles at Bendigo Bank, IOOF and Citi.

In addition, Tullio has worked at the chief executive of Trampoline, a HR tech company, and is the owner and founder of her own business, Alex Tullio Consulting.

FEW said of the appointment: "Alex has built a deep level of experience and a strong reputation for growing and transforming businesses into successful enterprises."

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

"In her role on the group executive at Bendigo Bank, Alex was accountable for the performance of the retail and business banking division, including 3570 staff, a network of over 500 branches and a loan book of $31 billion.

Judith Beck, chief executive of FEW, said the organisation is fortunate to welcome someone of Tullio's calibre and experience to spearhead FEW's new growth initiatives.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

"We are at a period of substantial growth and we need additional leadership to successfully implement our strategy," Beck said.

"In addition, as a member of the FEW advisory board for the past six years, Alex has acted as an advocate, has a strong understanding of our members, corporate partners and FEW's role in the industry working towards the Positive Progression of Women.

Tullio said: "I am honoured and excited to be part of the future growth of FEW. I am passionate about women, leadership and business - so making the decision to be part of this amazing organisation was an easy one. "

"FEW already have a hugely positive impact on our members and the financial services industry - and we are just getting started! The opportunity for us to continue to build and serve our community is huge, and exciting."

FEW was founded by Beck in 2013 to provide a Career Advocacy Program for successful women within financial services.

The Career Advocacy Program is designed specifically so FEW members can obtain advice, guidance and support from more experienced members to help them achieve their career goals on a daily basis through various platforms.

Read more: FEWFinancial Executive WomenAlex TullioBendigo BankCitiIOOFJudith Beck
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
IOOF faces new class action
Long-time IOOF director steps down
FICAP 2020 weeks away
Former ANZ Wealth investment chief exits
Trump slams Fed in Twitter tirade
Raiz cuts AET amid Sargon saga
ANZ Australia risk chief exits
ANZ completes OnePath sale to IOOF
Super fund names advice head
Aussie share funds boast stellar 2019
Editor's Choice
Chi-X continues TraCR roll out
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:13PM
Chi-X has released another tranche of US listed-blue chip company TraCRs to meet demand for local access to US mega cap stocks.
World rolls out stimulus
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:01PM
As Prime Minister Scott Morrison updated Australians about the measures being taken at home to stop the spread of COVID-19, other nations around the world announced their own stimulus packages to cushion the economic burden.
Investment manager criminally charged
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:41AM
The Australian arm of a global investment management company has been charged with breaching client money obligations.
Chief economist update: Australian recession here we come
BENJAMIN ONG  |   11:22AM
As one country after another self-isolates itself to contain the growing COVID-19 pandemic, the likelihood that Australia's 28-year run of growth sans recession will come to an end has increased.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something QXUvKPga