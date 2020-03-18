Financial Executive Women adds to leadership team

Financial Executive Women (FEW) has expanded its leadership, naming a new executive director.

Alex Tullio has been appointed to the position having held a number of senior leadership roles at Bendigo Bank, IOOF and Citi.

In addition, Tullio has worked at the chief executive of Trampoline, a HR tech company, and is the owner and founder of her own business, Alex Tullio Consulting.

FEW said of the appointment: "Alex has built a deep level of experience and a strong reputation for growing and transforming businesses into successful enterprises."

"In her role on the group executive at Bendigo Bank, Alex was accountable for the performance of the retail and business banking division, including 3570 staff, a network of over 500 branches and a loan book of $31 billion.

Judith Beck, chief executive of FEW, said the organisation is fortunate to welcome someone of Tullio's calibre and experience to spearhead FEW's new growth initiatives.

"We are at a period of substantial growth and we need additional leadership to successfully implement our strategy," Beck said.

"In addition, as a member of the FEW advisory board for the past six years, Alex has acted as an advocate, has a strong understanding of our members, corporate partners and FEW's role in the industry working towards the Positive Progression of Women.

Tullio said: "I am honoured and excited to be part of the future growth of FEW. I am passionate about women, leadership and business - so making the decision to be part of this amazing organisation was an easy one. "

"FEW already have a hugely positive impact on our members and the financial services industry - and we are just getting started! The opportunity for us to continue to build and serve our community is huge, and exciting."

FEW was founded by Beck in 2013 to provide a Career Advocacy Program for successful women within financial services.

The Career Advocacy Program is designed specifically so FEW members can obtain advice, guidance and support from more experienced members to help them achieve their career goals on a daily basis through various platforms.