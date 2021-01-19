NEWS
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Fidelity enters UK advice market
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 19 JAN 2021   12:00PM

Fidelity International has launched a new restricted advice service, Fidelity Wealth Management, in the UK with five advisers and another six on the way.

Fidelity said the UK wealth management arm will build on its existing wealth and retirement services, bringing them together in a centralised offering for the first time so customers can benefit from shared tools, insights, and experience from across the business.

Fidelity Wealth Management offers investment and retirement services, with plans for further expansion in the future with the addition of estate, tax optimisation and financial planning services.

Fidelity said the wealth management arm aims to bring flexibility so customers can select the services which are most relevant to their needs, as well as how frequently they speak with an adviser.

Head of UK wealth, personal investing Simon Gibbons said there is a continued and growing need for financial advice services which help consumers to optimise their wealth as effectively as possible.

"The introduction of pension freedoms, increased longevity, and the transfer of wealth within generations means this is particularly acute amongst those planning for retirement," Gibbons said.

"Fidelity Wealth Management builds upon our existing Wealth and Retirement experience, allowing us to offer even greater support and peace of mind for those customers seeking advice."

Fidelity's global head of personal investing and advisory Stuart Welch said while progress is being made in the region to increase access to advice, more needs to be done.

"The UK Financial Conduct Authority noted the progress made in closing the UK's advice gap in recent years, however, has stressed there is still significant work needed to ensure those who require help in managing their finances have access to services which can help them with the decisions they face," Welch said.

"The launch of Fidelity Wealth Management, alongside our other platform tools and guidance services, means we are able to offer a wide variety of sources of support to suit a range of customer needs."

Fidelity confirmed it currently has five advisers who specialise in offering safeguarded benefit transfer, lifetime allowance and retirement income advice supported by four pension transfer specialists.

A further six advisers will be joining in January who will focus on investment advice across the range of Fidelity products.

