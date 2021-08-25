Fear of greenwashing worse than reality: Report

With much hysteria around greenwashing as ESG becomes increasingly important to investors, S&P has issued a new report theorising concern about greenwashing is often misplaced.

In the report, S&P noted that greenwashing or sustainability-washing concerns have been prominent among investors as more products are linked to positive environmental outcomes.

However, it found that while there are increasing concerns that these potentially misleading practices are taking place, there seems to be little evidence that greenwashing has become widespread in reality.

The number of S&P 500 companies citing ESG in earnings calls increased from five in the first quarter of 2018 to 129 in the final quarter of 2020.

As ESG increased in prominence along with sustainable investing strategies, so did the scrutiny applied to sustainability or ESG claims.

A survey conducted by Quilter Investors in May 2021, found that when it comes to ESG investing, greenwashing was the biggest concern for about 44% of investors.

According to the survey, investors looking to act more responsibly are increasingly sensitive to the possibility that claims about sustainability could be exaggerated.

S&P acknowledged scepticism is a natural reaction to the boom in ESG and sustainable labelled products - especially as there is a lack of transparency around instrument labelling.

"A lack of consistency in ESG terminology associated with various ESG investments has become a key concern that may drive investor confusion when it comes to identifying which companies or financial instruments conform to a given set of ESG standards," S&P said, discussing the labelling of green bonds specifically.

"According to the Journal of Environmental Investing Report 2020, there are more than 20 different labels being used for sustainable debt instruments, which all align with different guidelines or frameworks. The wide scope of labels and even wider scope of what constitutes a 'green' or 'social' project makes navigating the sustainable debt space increasingly complex for investors and reduces comparability across instruments."

S&P suggested that legislation and global harmonisation of labelling of ESG, green or sustainable instruments and products will sooth investors' fears.

Despite its research finding that there is not greenwashing in the market to match the level of fear that exists, S&P predicts harmonisation across jurisdictions on this issue will occur in the near future.

The research on greenwashing comes as S&P Global estimates that sustainable bond issuance including green, social, sustainability, and sustainability-linked bonds could collectively exceed $1 trillion in 2021.