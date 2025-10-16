Family trusts safe from reform for now: Mulino

Minister for financial services Daniel Mulino has said the government is not currently looking at reforming the tax treatment of family trusts.

Appearing on Sky News this morning to discuss this week's changes to Division 296, Mulino was asked whether the government will now turn its attention to family trusts.

In response, Mulino said: "There's no plans to look at anything other than the tax policies that we have on the agenda at the minute."

Instead, he said the government is focused on undertaking consultation on the revised $3 million super tax, saying "it's a complicated set of reforms dealing with superannuation tax concessions in a holistic way".

Speculation has been growing that the government would look to scale back the generous treatment of family trusts as part of its broader tax reform plans.

According to Treasury, 1.7 million Australians received a collective $67 billion in trust distributions in 2024. In FY21, more than 10% of all Australians who completed a tax return reported trust income.

Theories have emerged that the government might look to reduce the capital gains tax discount currently available, or that a flat tax rate of 24-30% would be applied to distributions. Australian Unions has called for a minimum 25% on disbursements from family trusts.

Just last week, the AFR reported that the tax office is concerned there are a growing number of professionals, like lawyers and doctors, using family trust structures to redirect income to their spouses and children. This is a breach of anti-avoidance laws.

The Grattan Institute estimates that reforms to family trusts combined with reduced super concessions, reduced capital gains tax discount and a low tax rate on earnings in retirement could raise $20 billion a year for the government.