Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

Family trusts safe from reform for now: Mulino

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 16 OCT 2025   12:40PM

Minister for financial services Daniel Mulino has said the government is not currently looking at reforming the tax treatment of family trusts.

Appearing on Sky News this morning to discuss this week's changes to Division 296, Mulino was asked whether the government will now turn its attention to family trusts.

In response, Mulino said: "There's no plans to look at anything other than the tax policies that we have on the agenda at the minute."

Instead, he said the government is focused on undertaking consultation on the revised $3 million super tax, saying "it's a complicated set of reforms dealing with superannuation tax concessions in a holistic way".

Speculation has been growing that the government would look to scale back the generous treatment of family trusts as part of its broader tax reform plans.

According to Treasury, 1.7 million Australians received a collective $67 billion in trust distributions in 2024. In FY21, more than 10% of all Australians who completed a tax return reported trust income.

Theories have emerged that the government might look to reduce the capital gains tax discount currently available, or that a flat tax rate of 24-30% would be applied to distributions. Australian Unions has called for a minimum 25% on disbursements from family trusts.

Just last week, the AFR reported that the tax office is concerned there are a growing number of professionals, like lawyers and doctors, using family trust structures to redirect income to their spouses and children. This is a breach of anti-avoidance laws.

The Grattan Institute estimates that reforms to family trusts combined with reduced super concessions, reduced capital gains tax discount and a low tax rate on earnings in retirement could raise $20 billion a year for the government.

Read more: Family TrustsDaniel MulinoDivision 296Grattan InstituteTreasury
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Draft laws for insurers' ban on use of genetic test results released
Platform trustees told to improve investment governance
Australia, UK regulators exchange insights
AFCA temporarily reinstates UGC to address complaints
Crypto providers to hold AFSL under proposed laws
Retirees should put 80% of balance into annuities: Grattan
SMC calls for simplified retirement system
Younger generations drive SMSF sector growth: Class
ASIC makes 'first-of-its-kind' exemption to broaden digital asset access
Another industry body urges Division 296 reconsideration

Editor's Choice

Early release of super for dental, IVF spikes in FY25

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
The amount being taken from superannuation accounts to pay for dental and IVF treatments increased significantly in the year to June 30.

Carbon tax a 'missed opportunity': Debelle

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:39PM
Funds SA chair Guy Debelle has told investors at the IGCC Summit 2025 to just "get on with it" and start investing in things that will benefit the climate.

Family trusts safe from reform for now: Mulino

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Minister for financial services Daniel Mulino has said the government is not currently looking at reforming the tax treatment of family trusts.

Vanguard partners to launch core-satellite portfolios for advisers

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:43PM
Financial advisers will be able to access the combination of Vanguard's expertise in global index portfolio construction and Lonsec Investment Solutions investment management experience through a new core-satellite model portfolio offering.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media