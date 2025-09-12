Newspaper icon
Family Office

Family offices up equities, dial down alternatives: Goldman Sachs

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 12 SEP 2025   12:26PM

New research from Goldman Sachs shows that family offices have upped investments in equities at the expense of alternatives.

Goldman Sachs' survey of 245 family offices, including about one quarter based in Asia Pacific, found equities have become favoured amid the geopolitical unrest that is now their key investment risk.

The report, Adapting to the Terrain, showed that allocations to equities rose to 31% from 28% over the last two years. Conversely, alternatives edged down from 44% to 42%.

Shifts in alternatives mainly came from lower allocations to private equity, which was down from 26% in 2023 to 21%. Private credit was up to 4% in 2025 versus 3% in 2023, while hedge funds were steady at 6%.

Private real estate and infrastructure allocations were also higher at 11% as opposed to 9%.

Meanwhile, fixed income was up by 1% to 11% and holdings in cash was steady at 12%.

Furthermore, the survey found that public equity allocations returned to 2021 levels alongside a pullback in private equity, as muted exits weighed on commitments. The most modest change was among family offices in the Americas, which have the largest allocation to private equity at 25% versus 22% in EMEA and 15% in APAC.

Lower holdings in alternatives is in contrast to other surveys, such as BlackRock's recent study, which showed that geopolitical uncertainties are forcing family offices out of US equities and diversifying into alternatives.

Commenting on the findings, Goldman Sachs co-head of global private wealth management Meena Flynn said family offices have shown extraordinary consistency in their investment approach despite expressing concerns about geopolitical tensions and protectionist trade policies.

"Market dislocations, dispersion, and outperformance in public equities created an attractive opportunity set relative to private equity, which saw a still robust allocation, albeit decreased from 2023 to 2025," she said.

Over the next 12 months, family offices said they will keep allocations stable. Some 39% expect to increase allocations to private equity and continue their steady commitments, albeit at a slower pace.

About 38% will increase allocations to public equities and 34% plan to reduce cash balances and redeploy capital into risk assets.

About one quarter intend to increase private credit investments, reflecting an appetite for yield and bespoke financing solutions.

Goldman SachsBlackRockMeena Flynn
