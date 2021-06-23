Family offices should supplement super

Despite the raft of reforms aiming to make superannuation more attractive, wealthy Australians should consider supplementing their nest eggs, a wealth management expert says.

HLB Mann Judd wealth management partner Michael Hutton says the passing of some superannuation bills in parliament recently should get wealthy retirees thinking about alternative options to complement their super.

The tight superannuation contribution limits have reduced the level of wealth they can accumulate in super and thus the amount they can draw in retirement, he said.

"Wealthier families seeking to maintain their standard of living in retirement, and still be able to help their children financially, could seek an alternative strategy, such as the establishing of a personal investment company."

An investment company can receive a loan from the family, invest the funds, and pay tax on earnings at the company tax rate of 30%. While this is higher than the superannuation rate, it's lower than the highest personal marginal tax rate.

"Once in retirement, people can draw a pension from their superannuation fund, and any additional funds required can be drawn from their investment company. Because the money has been loaned to the company, the funds drawn out each year can be taken tax-free and applied against the loan account," he said.

Hutton is seeing more take-ups of investment companies by families as a simple and effective wealth management vehicle.

Alternatively, a dividend can be paid to family members with relatively low tax due to the attached franking credits.

"Unlike a pension-paying superannuation fund, you don't have to draw money from the company. It can continually reinvest profits generated," Hutton said.

HLB Mann Judd wealth management partner Jonathan Philpot said the long-held 60-40 asset allocation rule is no longer adequate if Australians are to retire comfortably as an 80-20 ratio of risky versus safe assets is more appropriate in the current market environment.

"With interest rates having been on a downhill run for the last 30 years, the balanced profile is now reflecting an allocation of about 70% risky investments and 30% secure investments. This is the default super option for many industry and retail superannuation funds," Philpot said.