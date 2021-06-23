NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Family offices should supplement super

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 JUN 2021   12:30PM

Despite the raft of reforms aiming to make superannuation more attractive, wealthy Australians should consider supplementing their nest eggs, a wealth management expert says.

HLB Mann Judd wealth management partner Michael Hutton says the passing of some superannuation bills in parliament recently should get wealthy retirees thinking about alternative options to complement their super.

The tight superannuation contribution limits have reduced the level of wealth they can accumulate in super and thus the amount they can draw in retirement, he said.

"Wealthier families seeking to maintain their standard of living in retirement, and still be able to help their children financially, could seek an alternative strategy, such as the establishing of a personal investment company."

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

An investment company can receive a loan from the family, invest the funds, and pay tax on earnings at the company tax rate of 30%. While this is higher than the superannuation rate, it's lower than the highest personal marginal tax rate.

"Once in retirement, people can draw a pension from their superannuation fund, and any additional funds required can be drawn from their investment company. Because the money has been loaned to the company, the funds drawn out each year can be taken tax-free and applied against the loan account," he said.

Hutton is seeing more take-ups of investment companies by families as a simple and effective wealth management vehicle.

Alternatively, a dividend can be paid to family members with relatively low tax due to the attached franking credits.

"Unlike a pension-paying superannuation fund, you don't have to draw money from the company. It can continually reinvest profits generated," Hutton said.

HLB Mann Judd wealth management partner Jonathan Philpot said the long-held 60-40 asset allocation rule is no longer adequate if Australians are to retire comfortably as an 80-20 ratio of risky versus safe assets is more appropriate in the current market environment.

"With interest rates having been on a downhill run for the last 30 years, the balanced profile is now reflecting an allocation of about 70% risky investments and 30% secure investments. This is the default super option for many industry and retail superannuation funds," Philpot said.

Read more: HLB Mann JuddMichael Hutton
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Frontier hires people and culture lead
Senior appointments at HLB Mann Judd
IPOs halve off the back of COVID-19
HLB appoints chair
ERS emerges as tax loophole for expats
Expats sweat as main residence CGT cut-off looms
Please be aware of the nearest exit
The growing risk to financial advisers
Best of times, worst of times for advice
Risk advisory firms merge

Editor's Choice

Australia among the richest nations

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:45PM
The nation's wealth gap continues to widen as new research suggests Australia is among the richest in the world, rising up the ranks to record one of the largest gains in wealth in 2020.

NZ Super Fund hires asset allocation head

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:36PM
The Guardians of NZ Superannuation promoted a senior investment strategist to head of asset allocation.

Citi names head of research

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:52PM
Citi has appointed a new head of research for Australia and New Zealand.

Court orders new group definition in CBA advice class action

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:09PM
Clients who claimed Commonwealth Bank financial advisers put them in expensive CMLA life insurance policies instead of cheaper alternatives have been asked to narrow their group definition.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
1

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.