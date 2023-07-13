Family offices increasingly involved in succession planning

According to wealth administration provider Ocorian, family offices across the globe seem to be in good shape regarding succession planning.

Ocorian's latest report, titled 'Family Offices and the role of third-party service providers' found 88% of family offices see a natural succession of wealth and leadership in the families they work with.

"While this does not directly reflect the Middle East and Asia, this is the direction of travel for families in the region," Ocorian said.

What's more, 86% of respondents said the next generation is "much more involved" (35%) or "more involved" (51%), demonstrating a strong interest in understanding and influencing the preservation of family wealth.

Meanwhile, the report stated there was universal agreement among respondents that more work needs to be done with end clients around succession planning (55% slightly agreed, while 45% strongly agreed).

"This is unsurprising considering that only 1% of respondents said that the next generation is 'less involved' in developing and reviewing investment strategies," Ocorian said.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations are another area of interest for the next generation, with 75% of repondents seeing an increase or dramatic increase in interest levels.

Further to being a key consideration, 91% of respondents believe ESG is a part of fiduciary duty.

"There is no denying that the next generation is more actively involved than they have been previously," Ocorian executive director, private clients Amy Collins said.

"This is perhaps a hangover if the COVID years, when many families took the opportunity of being together to commence conversations about family wealth."

Collins added that with a greater level of awareness among second, third and even fourth generations, third party providers need to "adapt their modes of working with clients to encompass a great demographic range than ever before."