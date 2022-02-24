NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

Family offices embrace crypto: BNY Mellon

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 24 FEB 2022   12:32PM

BNY Mellon's inaugural Global Family Office Survey shows 77% of family offices are engaging with cryptocurrencies while those already invested plan to up their exposures.

BNY Mellon's report looks at how growing differences across generations and rising economic and social disruption are impacting the investment decisions of family offices with $150 million or more in assets.

The survey found three-in-four family offices are engaging with cryptocurrencies by either investing in or exploring them, while 23% have no exposure and are not interested.

Over two-thirds of those actively investing in crypto say they plan to increase their exposures in the next 12-24 months (72%), citing keeping up with new investment trends (70%) and interest from the next generation (45%).

Interestingly multi-family offices are almost twice as likely to be actively investing in crypto compared to single family offices, with 64% of multi-family offices investing versus 36% of single family offices.

For those who do invest, ETFs and trade exchanges are the preferred vehicles for doing so, while 42% said they'd opt for direct ownership.

Further, 73% of family offices reported a desire to give back and are involved in philanthropy to some degree, yet only 30% have documented strategies.

Of those that do give, measuring impact (52%) and realising some tax advantage (47%) are two important elements to giving.

Succession planning is also viewed as extremely or very important by two out of three (66%) family offices, according to BNY Mellon.

However, many offices admit that they could use external help in succession planning, as finding a trusted partner can be difficult.

Read more: BNY Mellon
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Crestone awards back-office, trade execution mandate
FinClear wins Ord Minnett mandate
Milestone Group launches valuation tool
Monochrome hires from BNY Mellon
BNY Mellon acquires Milestone
FinClear to acquire BNY subsidiary
BNY Mellon partners with FRT
J.P. Morgan dominates custody market
BNY to launch crypto admin platform
Newton IM adds Future strategies

Editor's Choice

AIA sells super, investments business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   10:58AM
AIA is offloading its $8 billion superannuation and investments business to Resolution Life.

Family offices embrace crypto: BNY Mellon

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:32PM
BNY Mellon's inaugural Global Family Office Survey shows 77% of family offices are engaging with cryptocurrencies while those already invested plan to up their exposures.

Former Hostplus investors tapped for VC fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:26PM
Having just launched their own shop in January, two former members of the industry fund's private equity team have been mandated to run the newly created Victorian Startup Capital Fund (VSCF).

IOOF reveals first results as Insignia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:16PM
IOOF, now known as Insignia Financial, has delivered a firm first half result.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

APR
4

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Camilla Love

MANAGING DIRECTOR
EINVEST AUSTRALIA
After spending an illustrious career at Perennial Partners, Camilla Love was tasked with her toughest gig yet - founding its subsidiary, eInvest. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.