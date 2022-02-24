Family offices embrace crypto: BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon's inaugural Global Family Office Survey shows 77% of family offices are engaging with cryptocurrencies while those already invested plan to up their exposures.

BNY Mellon's report looks at how growing differences across generations and rising economic and social disruption are impacting the investment decisions of family offices with $150 million or more in assets.

The survey found three-in-four family offices are engaging with cryptocurrencies by either investing in or exploring them, while 23% have no exposure and are not interested.

Over two-thirds of those actively investing in crypto say they plan to increase their exposures in the next 12-24 months (72%), citing keeping up with new investment trends (70%) and interest from the next generation (45%).

Interestingly multi-family offices are almost twice as likely to be actively investing in crypto compared to single family offices, with 64% of multi-family offices investing versus 36% of single family offices.

For those who do invest, ETFs and trade exchanges are the preferred vehicles for doing so, while 42% said they'd opt for direct ownership.

Further, 73% of family offices reported a desire to give back and are involved in philanthropy to some degree, yet only 30% have documented strategies.

Of those that do give, measuring impact (52%) and realising some tax advantage (47%) are two important elements to giving.

Succession planning is also viewed as extremely or very important by two out of three (66%) family offices, according to BNY Mellon.

However, many offices admit that they could use external help in succession planning, as finding a trusted partner can be difficult.