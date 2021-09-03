Family law super reform passes

The government has passed legislation intended to prevent individuals from hiding superannuation assets in family law proceedings.

Treasury Laws Amendment (2021 Measure No. 6) Bill 2021 (Schedule 5) allows the ATO to share information when an individual applies to the court to request their former partner's superannuation information.

The applicant will have to be a party to a family law property proceeding. The information sharing with the ATO will also disclose superannuation information to court registry staff.

"These amendments will make it harder for parties to hide or under-disclose their superannuation assets in family law property proceedings, and will reduce the time, cost and complexity for parties seeking information about their former partner's superannuation," minister for superannuation and financial services Jane Hume said.

"Access to this information will better support separated couples to divide their property on a just and equitable basis. This will help alleviate the financial hardship and negative impact on retirement incomes that women in particular can experience after separation."

The reforms were originally announced in late 2018 and due to take effect from July 2020. At the time, the delay was put down to "vagaries" of the federal system. The exposure draft legislation was later released in June.

Industry Super Australia (ISA) welcomed the leglisation and said it will help women get their fair share of superannuation assets when a relationship breaks down

ISA advocacy director Georgia Brumby said: "For far too long women have found it too hard to get a fair share of financial assets like super when a relationship ends, so this is a positive development."

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia agreed: "We support the implementation of any mechanism that assists parties to be able to split their super more easily and fairly," ASFA chief executive Martin Fahy said.

The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees, Women in Super, HESTA and Women's Legal Service Victoria said the reform is an important win for victims of domestic violence.

"This new law means women leaving violent relationships will have a better chance of getting their fair share of superannuation during divorce proceedings and give them some financial security in later life," Women's Legal Service Victoria chief executive Serina McDuff said.

The legislation will be accessible in the Family Court of Australia, Federal Circuit Court of Australia and Family Court of Western Australia from 1 April 2022.