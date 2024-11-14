Fair Work ruling, ASIC put offshoring arrangements on notice

Fair Work Australia's (FWA) recent ruling in favour of a Philippines-based worker to bring an unfair dismissal case against the former employer could serve as a warning for financial services firms who rely on offshoring, as the corporate regulator also flexes its muscle on these arrangements.

On September 26, the FWA determined that Joanna Pascua, who was a paralegal at Queensland credit repair law firm MyCRA Lawyers, was entitled to protections under the Fair Work Act.

Pascua's work for MyCRA Lawyers was performed under a contract she entered with the Doessel Group. Pascua alleged that she was unfairly dismissed by Doessel and sought an unfair dismissal remedy pursuant to section 394 of the Act.

Doessel argued Pascua was not dismissed because she was not an employee but an independent contractor.

Pascua worked from home at her computer during times that matched business hours in Australia.

"She was allocated files by email each day and was required to liaise with clients of MyCRA Lawyers and with banks and other credit agencies on behalf of those clients. She did so by telephone and email. She described the work as involving investigating credit claims on clients' behalf," FWA documents show.

Pascua was also allocated a pbx phone unit that made it look like she had an Australian phone number; an email address with the domain name "mycralawyers"; and an email signature that identified her as a paralegal for MyCRA Lawyers. She was paid $18 per hour.

She said the last seven months of work were "difficult" and was supervised by the firm's principal, who she described "as being overly critical of her work, overworking her, setting unreasonable expectations and refusing to approve overtime."

FWA deputy president Tony Slevin ultimately found that "the relationship was an employment relationship" and dismissed Doessel's objection.

Danielle Cornelissen, the founder of 5ELK, a provider of offshoring solutions for Australian and UK financial services firms, said the determination could significantly impact small businesses that directly employ or contract overseas workers online.

"Fair Work Australia has ruled it as like a sham contract, which is like an employment contract, but under a disguise, so that you're avoiding tax and employer labour laws and so forth," she told Financial Standard.

Cornelissen has seen instances of the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) pursuing businesses involved in offshoring on tax and superannuation issues.

"This is the first one I've heard of around unfair dismissal. For me, this is new territory," she said.

The use of outsourced providers operating overseas has become popular among many financial advice firms.

In the context of this latest ruling, Cornelissen said Australian businesses should consider offshoring in partnership with a licensed provider as they are charged with more than providing a workforce - they play a significant role in minimising the threats to their client businesses.

"They should be able to demonstrate commitment to safety by investing in firewalls, remote servers, compliance training, secure office space, and security certification," she said.

The corporate regulator also has its sights on offshore outsourcing arrangements in financial services.

In its 2024-25 Corporate Plan, ASIC wrote that it will "review how investment managers and financial advisers manage the risks of using offshore service providers."

"In particular, we will look at how they manage risks related to technology, data sharing and privacy. We will also publish resources that will help licensees improve the security of client data when sending it offshore."

When asked to provide more details on how ASIC will approach this, the regulator said AFSLs that outsource functions remain responsible for complying with their obligations as a licensee, including the general obligation to have adequate risk management processes in place.

"We expect that licensees will have measures in place to ensure that due skill and care is taken in choosing suitable service providers; can and will monitor the ongoing performance of service providers; and will appropriately deal with any actions by service providers that breach service level agreements or obligations as a licensee," ASIC said in a statement to Financial Standard.

"We recognise that many licensees outsource functions that relate to their AFS licence, including administrative or operational functions."

Cornelissen is all for ASIC's stronger scrutiny.

"I actually welcome that to be honest, because if someone's got a direct employee with no security measures in place, then if something goes wrong, we all get tarred with the same brush," she said.

"For us, we're ISO accredited around cybersecurity and information data security, and measures like that, but the public doesn't see that. It just gets labelled as 'offshoring is risky'."

She further warned that "not all outsourcing providers are created equal" and urged financial services firms to do their research and understand the risks if they go down the path of adopting a direct model.

"We have external auditors come through, penetration testing, where people are trying to hack our systems. We have all those kind of measures in place around data security. Whereas people who go direct haven't got that robustness or structural process," she said.

"Offshoring is common business practice, but I don't think there's enough awareness around the risks and this case has probably set a precedent."