Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Evolution of investment operations spurs new recruitment trends

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 2 APR 2024   12:32PM

With demand for experienced investment operations talent outstripping supply, local employers are increasingly looking offshore for candidates with end-to-end skillsets. It's also impacting salaries.

According to insights from Kaizen Recruitment, investment operations professionals with between 3-5 years of experience are in high demand, particularly those with a broad set of skills that covers fund accounting, investment operations, performance, data, and implementation.

"Candidates possessing strong data analytics and coding skillsets are most in demand, with firms prioritising automation across their operations teams. Power BI, SQL, and Python are the most sought-after skills we have been requested to find for our client base," Kaizen's principal consultant, fund accounting and investment operations Darragh Cleary said.

"Similarly, owing to an increased allocation to alternative assets, candidates possessing a skillset across alternative asset classes, particularly private debt and private equity are in high demand."

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

While there has been a "notable increase" in candidates with experience in private markets, there remains a gap between demand and supply, as equities and fixed income remain the most common asset class exposure. This is largely because a lot of firms operating these kinds of traditional investment strategies are adopting a cost-out approach which often results in senior team members being made redundant.

Further, Cleary said many firms now expect candidates to have an end-to-end skillset, however there is a talent shortage on this front, particularly in terms of entry to graduate level talent.

"Graduate programmes tend to be tailored towards front-office positions, and there is an increasing need for these programmes to focus on investment operations to develop the talent pool," Cleary said.

"Depending on the fund size and organisation structure, some firms continue to seek the generalist skillset, blending investment operations, investment accounting and investment analytics under the same umbrella. However, we are experiencing some firms establishing specialised teams based on functionality, especially for unlisted valuations, as regulators demand more transparent reporting."

Cleary said he has observed a rush of international talent taking up roles in Australia on working holiday visas. These candidates are largely coming from Ireland, the UK, the US, China, and India, and bring with them a generalist skillset that bodes well for most employers.

While he noted that most fund managers are reluctant to offer contract opportunities or sponsorship, Cleary said: "Firms that decided to go down the sponsorship route have successfully recruited high-calibre international candidates and have elevated some of their resourcing challenges, allowing their current staff to focus on projects and client delivery."

He also noted that firms with global recruitment teams are often missing out on talent due to the lengthy process of screening and interviewing candidates, saying that in some cases the recruitment process can take as long as six months for a single role.

As for the kinds of salaries investment operations professionals can command, Kaizen said a head of investment operations with at least 15 years' experience can expect a salary of $200,000 or more, inclusive of superannuation. However, this can vary depending on the team's size and complexity of operations; it also differs across sector, be it custody, superannuation, or funds management.

Meantime, an investment operations manager with at least 10 years' experience could command between $140,000 and $190,000, inclusive of super.

A senior investment operations analyst - typically with 6-8 years' experience - can expect to be offered between $110,000 and $150,000, while an analyst with 3-5 years' experience can expect between $85,000 and $110,000. An entry-level analyst will typically earn between $65,000 and $85,000 including super.

As for bonuses, Kaizen said structures can vary from 0-30% depending on seniority, growth phase and performance.

Read more: Darragh ClearyKaizen RecruitmentPower BIPythonSQL
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Risk, compliance staff in hot demand
Adviser exits fuel salary increases
Evolving nature of investment operations boosts salaries
Increased demand drives ESG expert salaries
Risk, compliance salaries soar: Data
Financial services feels talent crunch
Recruitment lifts as economy reopens
Performance analyst jobs hold steady in COVID-19
Women rule ESG, but gap remains
Industry super fund headcounts to swell

Editor's Choice

Former adviser slapped with 12 charges

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:23PM
A former financial adviser has been charged with 12 counts of dishonest conduct for falsifying clients' documents to access their superannuation accounts.

HUB24 growth officer jumps to AZ NGA

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:53AM
AZ NGA has beefed up its executive team with the newly created role.

Aware Super chair named governor-general

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:59AM
Samantha Mostyn has been confirmed as the new governor-general.

NZ Super Fund chief investment officer departs

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:05PM
The departure comes just one week after the fund appointed a new chief executive.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach