Evolution of investment operations spurs new recruitment trends

With demand for experienced investment operations talent outstripping supply, local employers are increasingly looking offshore for candidates with end-to-end skillsets. It's also impacting salaries.

According to insights from Kaizen Recruitment, investment operations professionals with between 3-5 years of experience are in high demand, particularly those with a broad set of skills that covers fund accounting, investment operations, performance, data, and implementation.

"Candidates possessing strong data analytics and coding skillsets are most in demand, with firms prioritising automation across their operations teams. Power BI, SQL, and Python are the most sought-after skills we have been requested to find for our client base," Kaizen's principal consultant, fund accounting and investment operations Darragh Cleary said.

"Similarly, owing to an increased allocation to alternative assets, candidates possessing a skillset across alternative asset classes, particularly private debt and private equity are in high demand."

While there has been a "notable increase" in candidates with experience in private markets, there remains a gap between demand and supply, as equities and fixed income remain the most common asset class exposure. This is largely because a lot of firms operating these kinds of traditional investment strategies are adopting a cost-out approach which often results in senior team members being made redundant.

Further, Cleary said many firms now expect candidates to have an end-to-end skillset, however there is a talent shortage on this front, particularly in terms of entry to graduate level talent.

"Graduate programmes tend to be tailored towards front-office positions, and there is an increasing need for these programmes to focus on investment operations to develop the talent pool," Cleary said.

"Depending on the fund size and organisation structure, some firms continue to seek the generalist skillset, blending investment operations, investment accounting and investment analytics under the same umbrella. However, we are experiencing some firms establishing specialised teams based on functionality, especially for unlisted valuations, as regulators demand more transparent reporting."

Cleary said he has observed a rush of international talent taking up roles in Australia on working holiday visas. These candidates are largely coming from Ireland, the UK, the US, China, and India, and bring with them a generalist skillset that bodes well for most employers.

While he noted that most fund managers are reluctant to offer contract opportunities or sponsorship, Cleary said: "Firms that decided to go down the sponsorship route have successfully recruited high-calibre international candidates and have elevated some of their resourcing challenges, allowing their current staff to focus on projects and client delivery."

He also noted that firms with global recruitment teams are often missing out on talent due to the lengthy process of screening and interviewing candidates, saying that in some cases the recruitment process can take as long as six months for a single role.

As for the kinds of salaries investment operations professionals can command, Kaizen said a head of investment operations with at least 15 years' experience can expect a salary of $200,000 or more, inclusive of superannuation. However, this can vary depending on the team's size and complexity of operations; it also differs across sector, be it custody, superannuation, or funds management.

Meantime, an investment operations manager with at least 10 years' experience could command between $140,000 and $190,000, inclusive of super.

A senior investment operations analyst - typically with 6-8 years' experience - can expect to be offered between $110,000 and $150,000, while an analyst with 3-5 years' experience can expect between $85,000 and $110,000. An entry-level analyst will typically earn between $65,000 and $85,000 including super.

As for bonuses, Kaizen said structures can vary from 0-30% depending on seniority, growth phase and performance.